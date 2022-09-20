HYDE — Clearfield’s Elle Smith, who is the Lady Bison all-time leader in goals with 143, came into Monday’s contest with Bellefonte averaging 3.5 goals per game through the first six games of the 2022 campaign.

She had 21 goals so far this season and was on a 22-game goal-scoring streak dating back to Sept. 13 of last season when DuBois limited her to an assist in Clearfield’s 3-1 victory.

