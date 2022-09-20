HYDE — Clearfield’s Elle Smith, who is the Lady Bison all-time leader in goals with 143, came into Monday’s contest with Bellefonte averaging 3.5 goals per game through the first six games of the 2022 campaign.
She had 21 goals so far this season and was on a 22-game goal-scoring streak dating back to Sept. 13 of last season when DuBois limited her to an assist in Clearfield’s 3-1 victory.
Monday at the Bison Sports Complex, Bellefonte didn’t allow a goal to Smith, but the senior captain was able to set up two teammates and wreak havoc on another play to help Clearfield top the Lady Raiders 3-0.
“They kept a lot of defenders back, and they man-marked Elle,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “And that’s something we have to get used to. We tried some stuff. We moved her around. We had her as a wing, we had her in the midfield, we had her up top.”
Mia Smith and Kaylie Brown scored first-half goals off Elle Smith assists and the Lady Bison added a third tally on an own goal late in the second.
“The other girls are getting better at finishing their runs and being in spots they need to be,” Winters said. “So we’re going the right way. We’re happy with that win. It’s always nice to get a win in the Mountain League.”
The game was scoreless through the first 25 minutes of play, despite the Lady Bison keeping the ball on the Bellefonte side of midfield for much of the half.
The Lady Raiders did a good job pressuring the ball and taking space away from Clearfield, which held a 7-1 advantage in shots and had an Elle Smith header off a corner kick hit the crossbar before finally finding a way to solve the visitors’ defense.
Elle Smith corralled a loose ball off a throw-in near the sidelines in front of the Bellefonte bench and was able to switch the field, sending a pass to the right wing to Mia Smith, who had a step on the defender. Mia Smith was able to control the pass, take a couple touches and fire it past Bellefonte keeper Keira Whitman at 26:11 to break the scoreless deadlock.
About six minutes later, Elle Smith found herself with the ball on her foot in the box and dribbled it right at Whitman, who moved to the near post to cut down the angle.
Smith sent a quick pass across the mouth of the goal to an onrushing Brown, who tapped it into an empty right side of the net for a 2-0 advantage at 32:14 of the first half.
The first 10 minutes of the second half found neither team able to gain much traction, but Clearfield eventually was able to enjoy runs with possession and started firing shots off against Whitman, who came up with stop-after-stop.
The only time she got beat in the second half was by her own teammate, who drilled the ball into the net at 76:22 while trying to clear it away after Elle Smith had blasted a shot off the post.
Smith had eight shots to lead the Lady Bison, while Riley Ryen took six. Whitman made 18 saves in the game.
“Their keeper had a really nice game,” Winters said. “We shot a lot right at her, but she had really good position. She moved side-to-side. I can’t take anything away from her.
“I liked our possession. We did some things tactically that we’ve been talking about in practice with the way we’re moving the ball. So I think it was a good game for us, and it’s good for us to have a challenge like that.”
Lady Bison keeper Cayleigh Walker stopped both shots she faced, including knocking away a tricky long-range attempt off a direct kick, and the Clearfield back line (Emily McCracken, Cara Turner, Abby Ryan and Grace Natoli) didn’t allow Bellefonte to get much traction in the attacking third.
“She made a good save on that long one. I liked that,” Winters said. “I think the first 10 minutes of the game, something wasn’t clicking with our backs. But after that, the backs settled down and started moving the ball around instead of putting it back where it came from.”
The Lady Bison improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield hosts another league foe Wednesday, welcoming Huntingdon to the Bison Sports Complex.
Clearfield 3, Bellefonte 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Mia Smith, C, (Elle Smith), 26:11.
2. Kaylie Brown, C, (E. Smith), 32:14.
Second Half
3. Own Goal, C, 76:12.
Shots: Bellefonte 2, Clearfield 21.
Saves: Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 16, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 2.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 0, Clearfield 10.