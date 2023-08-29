CURWENSVILLE — Things will look a lot different on the pitch this season for the Curwensville girls soccer team.
The Lady Tide lost eight girls to graduation and Maddie Williams, who led the program for the past three seasons, stepped down as head coach.
So it’s certainly a season of change for the Lady Tide, who will be led by new head coach Christopher Kurtz, who has experience playing and coaching rec league soccer, but this will be his first stint at the high school level.
“If you asked me 10 years ago if I would be coaching a high school sports team I would have laughed it off,” Kurtz said. “When we decided to get my oldest daughter Aliyah and my middle daughter Makenna into the rec league, I volunteered to coach, then I fell in love all over again with soccer.
“I moved up the ranks to coach U12 as well as help with the U15. I then inquired about a volunteer position with the high school team. My predecessor stated that the head coaching position would be open, I wanted more of a challenge and decided to put in my resume.”
Kurtz’s introduction to the high school varsity ranks has had its challenges with only one senior and one junior on the team and just six total letterwinners, but he says the young team is positive and willing to learn.
“The transition has been a rough one,” Kurtz said. “The team lost a lot of seniors, and trying to replace those players with a younger group is always a rough transition. Soccer is a physically dominant sport, as well as trying to stay mentally and emotionally tough.
“The girls always listen and are ready to learn. Even the “vets” are attentive and willing to try new drills and formations to make the team and themselves better. The response from the players has been met with nothing but positivity. They are having fun as well as learning and striving to be the best they can be.”
Senior Maura Sheeder is the only returning multi-year letterwinner, while junior Falyn Williams and sophomores Haley Dixon, Mackenzie Ogden, Mackenzie Richards and Calleigh Wiest join her as the other returning letterwinners and only players on the squad with varsity experience.
“Getting to know these girls over the summer was an absolute blast,” Kurtz said. “They’re ready to have fun, but when time calls for it their heads are in the game. They are leaders on and off the field. They have made my transition so easy. These ladies are the veterans, the ones who first-year players can look up to and can learn from. As a coach, you want girls who are willing to step up and fix mistakes, lead by example, and have fun but ready to get to work.”
Also on the squad this season are freshmen Spencer Copello, Janelle King, Brittney Lobato, Mattie McCracken and Jordin Peoples, giving Kurtz just enough players to field a starting 11.
“The numbers are very minimal this year,” Kurtz said. “We are standing at 11 players and the coaches are still trying to get girls to participate in the program. The number one challenge is keeping the girls healthy and fit each and every game. We have got to take it one game at a time and one practice at a time.
“Without a JV team, we have to look to rec leagues to try to keep our numbers up, and look for girls who are willing to come out and try a new sport. The challenge for us coaches is to keep the soccer team involved with the school, trying to do things like soccer camps with the PSU Women’s soccer team or other colleges, and do theme nights so the whole school can participate.”
With just 11 players, the roles for the Lady Tide are known.
At forward will be Dixon and Lobato. while the midfield will filled by Sheeder, Ogden, Peoples, and Copello.
On the defensive line at fullback will be McCraken and Richards, while center backs are Williams and King. Back in goal is Wiest, who Kurtz says will be a big key for the Lady Tide.
“She is about as tough as they come, ready to put her body on the line to stop any shot. She will literally bleed for this team.”
Sheeder and Dixon will also play a big role as team captains.
“They are the ones who will lead us in battles on the field, win or lose.” Kurtz said. “They will leave everything they have out on the field and still push themselves to be better, that is what a true leader is.”
Even with the low numbers and young roster, Kurtz says the Lady Tide still have goals to win games.
“Our goal is to win, plain and simple, win the games and move on to the next,” Kurtz said. “Take one game at a time and one practice at a time. My expectations for the players are to work hard, play hard, and do everything in between, like the little things: fix mistakes, learn, work on themselves as a player, leader, and teammate.
“Cliche or not, but not to give up on themselves, their team, and their coaches, because their coaches will not give up on them.”
Kurtz, who will be assisted by Tiffany Bloom and Krista Elensky, says he is very thankful for the opportunity and for the people around him as the Lady Tide embark on the new season.
“I just want to thank my family for having my back on this new endeavor and my coaching staff for giving their time, effort, and patience. We are all in our first year with the team, so they are putting in the work as much as I am.
“We work off each other and both bring their own knowledge of the beautiful game, so we can build a better team, better players, and better people.”
Curwensville hosts Everett today at 4 p.m.
Roster
Senior
*Maura Sheeder
Junior
*Falyn Williams
Sophomores
*Haley Dixon, *Mackenzie Ogden, *Mackenzie Richards, *Calleigh Wiest.
Freshmen
Spencer Copello, Janelle King, Brittney Lobato, Mattie McCracken, Jordin Peoples.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
29—Everett. 31—Ridgway.
September
5—Tussey Mountain. 9—Northern Bedford, 11 a.m. 12—West Branch. 16—at Everett, 11 a.m. 18—at Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m. 26—at Southern Huntingdon.
October
2—at Tussey Mountain. 5—Southern Huntingdon. 10—Moshannon Valley, 6 p.m. 12—at West Branch. 14—at Port Allegany, 11 a.m. 16—at Northern Bedford, 5 p.m. 18—at Redbank Valley.
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless noted