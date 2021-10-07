With just three regular-season contests left for some teams and the playoffs on the horizon, every game is magnified as area programs make their push toward the postseason.
Perhaps no game is bigger in Progressland than the rivalry matchup between Glendale and Moshannon Valley, which are both in the thick of the District 6 class A playoff race.
D-6 class A allows the Top 12 teams in the playoffs, which begin in Week 10. The Top 4 get byes, while five through eight will get home games. Glendale is currently seventh in the standings and a win over Mo Valley would go a long way in clinching a postseason berth and give a better chance at a quarterfinal game at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field.
“This point of the season each week becomes even more important,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “Every team wants the opportunity to play in the postseason. While that is a goal, our main focus is to get better each week.”
Mo Valley is currently ninth in the standings and needs a win to solidify its playoff chances.
“Its huge,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We have had a tough start to our season and need to get back on track and see where that leads us.”
While the postseason is certainly plenty to get motivated about, the Knights and Vikings really don’t need the extra push for what is one of Progressland’s biggest rivalries. This will be the 56th meeting between the programs.
“I learned when I first became part of the Viking program that this is a week that none of the other coach speak matters,” Trexler said. This is a throw-your-records-out, old school, rivalry type of game. The players know it and you can feel the vibe in both communities. It is such a positive and what high school athletics should be about. I am excited for the kids and for both communities.”
Keith is certainly on board with those sentiments having played for the Knights and been a head coach for both schools.
“It’s always a big game for both sides and it’s bittersweet for me having spent so many years at Glendale,” Keith said.
While the Mo Valley-Glendale matchup highlights this week’s schedule, it is certainly far from the only interesting one.
Clearfield, which remains unbeaten at 6-0, has a big test this week as it welcomes Trinity out of the WPIAL. While bringing in just a 2-4 mark, the Hillers have losses to teams like Canon-McMllan, McKeesport and Thomas Jefferson on their record.
Another interesting game pits District 9 Curwensville against District 6 Purchase Line in just the third-ever clash between the programs.
Plenty of key points await the winner in their respective playoff standings. Curwensville is currently sixth in D-9 class A, while the Dragons are fifth in D-6 class A.
West Branch, which sits in eighth in D-6, class A, has a big road test with unbeaten Bellwood-Antis, which holds a slim lead over Cambria Heights for the top spot in District 6 class 2A.
Finally, Philipsburg-Osceola sits in 11th in the D-6 class 2A playoff standings, but could make a jump with a win over Bald Eagle Area, which is third. The Top 8 in D-6 class 2A make the postseason.
Trinity (2-4) at Clearfield (6-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: 0-0.
LAST MEETING: The programs have never met.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Trinity’s Andrew During, Connor Roberts. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte, Karson Kline, Hayden Kovalick and Mark McGonigal.
LAST WEEK: TRINITY 20, WEST MIFFLIN 19: Trinity kicker Alex Tush booted a 19-yard field goal late in the game to send the Hillers to a 1-point win. Tush also had a 30-yarder that gave Trinity a 17-7 lead before West Mifflin scored 12 straight to take the lead. CLEARFIELD 49, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 0: The Bison got two scores apiece from Jose Alban, Brady Collins and McGonigal and the defense pitched another shutout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “They are a 4A school out of the WPIAL. WE knew what we were getting into, but we needed a game with Central leaving the Mountain League,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We need the competition. It’s going to be a tough game, but it will be a game that will be good for us and set the tone for the rest of the season. This game is going to be a test for our defense and for our offensive line. We need them to play well Friday night.”
Curwensville (3-3) at Purchase Line (4-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Curwensville leads 2-0.
LAST MEETING: The Golden Tide shut out the Dragons 33-0 in 1965. They also recorded a 19-0 shutout the season before.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Dan McGarry, Jake Mullins and Ty Terry. Purchase Line’s John Elick, Mello Sanchez and Brady Syster.
LAST WEEK: CURWENSVILLE DID NOT PLAY: The Golden Tide forfeited to Bellwood-Antis due to not having enough healthy bodies to play. RIVER VALLEY 43, PURCHASE LINE 18: The Red Dragons trailed just 14-12 at the half, but were outscored 29-6 over the final two quarters. Sanchez had a kick return for a score and Purchase Line also scored a defensive TD.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Keys to success on defense is to tackle well in space and limit big plays,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “Offensively, we need to continue to stretch the field vertically and horizontally in the pass game. Additionally, we need to run the ball more consistently.”
Moshannon Valley (2-4) at Glendale (3-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mo Valley leads 34-20-1, but Glendale has won three of the past four.
LAST MEETING: Glendale’s Suds Dubler ran for 182 yards and two TDs on 16 carries and Baine Seilhamer had three touchdown receptions to lead the Vikings to a 42-0 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mo Valley’s David Honan, Levi Knuth, Niko Smeal. Glendale’s Suds and Zeke Dubler, Mason Peterman, Britton Spangle.
LAST WEEK: MOUNT UNION 60, MO VALLEY 47: The Black Knghts gave up 312 yards passing and six scores through the air in the shootout loss. Smeal ran for 124 yards and Knuth added 98 on the ground, while QB Jalen Kurten threw for 176 yards and three scores. GLENDALE 21, TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 0: Suds Dubler ran for 182 yards and all three TDs and the Viking defense limited the Titans to 24 yards on the ground in the shutout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: ”Britton Spangle, Mason Peterson, and Landon McGarvey have been the nucleus of our line and will really be key this week,” Gle”ndale head coach Dave Trexler said. “In order for us to have a chance we need to control the line of scrimmage, protect the football, and tackle well.”
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: ”We need to keep the passing game going and stay balanced on offense, Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. Stopping the running attack and making them put the ball in the air is key on defense.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-4) at Bald Eagle Area (5-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: BEA leads 28-16-1 and has won nine straight.
LAST MEETING: Garrett Burns threw for 313 yards and a TD and added a score on the ground in a 28-6 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA’S Ben Gustkey, Nick Johnson and Matt Martin. BEA’s Garrett Burns, Edward Greene and Carson Nagle.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 49, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 0: The Mounties gave up 340 yards on the ground and were limited to just 48 total yards in the loss. BEA 15, TYRONE 9: The Tyrone defense sacked Nagle six times and limited him to 109 yards passing while intercepting him once, but BEA got a fourth-quarter TD to salvage a 15-9 victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Jeff Vroman could not be reached for comment.
West Branch (2-4) at Bellwood-Antis (6-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Bellwood leads 33-3 and has won 26 games in a row.
LAST MEETING: The Blue Devils rolled up 348 yards on the ground and scored five rushing touchdowns in the 44-7 win last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Billy Bumbarger and Parker Johnson. Bellwood-Antis’ Connor Gibbons, Cooper Guyer and Cooper Keen.
LAST WEEK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 34, WEST BRANCH 21 The Warriors led 21-14 after one quarter, but were outscored 20-0 the rest of the way. Biggans ran for 95 yards and had all three TDs for West Branch. BELLWOOD-ANTIS DID NOT PLAY: The Blue Devils received a forfeit.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We are going to have to win up front,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Bellwood is solid across the board. Getting after them up front, keeping them off balance will be huge for us. Defensively it all starts with stopping the run. Take away what they want to do and force them into things they are not as comfortable with.”