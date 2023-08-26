BOSWELL—Fortunes changed in a hurry for Moshannon Valley late in the first half in its first matchup in the new-look Inter-County Conference.
The Black Knights surrendered a safety and a 75-yard punt return touchdown by North Star’s Ethan Smith in the final minute of the second quarter in what ended up being a 28-13 setback to the Cougars on Friday night.
Those two plays became a microcosm for what ended up being a sloppy first time out for a team that struggled to find its footing offensively for most of the evening.
Moshannon Valley found itself down 12-0 just eight seconds into the second quarter and never really recovered.
“We fell into some bad habits in the first quarter,” said first-year coach Chris Davidson. “When they faced a little bit of adversity, they reverted back to doing what they wanted to do instead of what we asked them to do. It bit us in the butt.”
Moshannon Valley recovered a fumble by North Star’s Ethan Eller midway through the second and took full advantage of the short field. Black Knights quarterback Jalen Kurten capped a 34-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 12-7 with 4:38 to go in the first half.
Black Knights senior Luke Yarger intercepted North Star quarterback Connor Yoder in the end zone to put a stop to a potential scoring drive.
But all of the positives created from those two plays were undone by a pair of devastating mistakes in the final 36 seconds of the first half.
The Cougars benefitted from Moshannon Valley quarterback Jalen Kurten inadvertently running out of the back of the end zone to go up 14-7 and force a punt. After initially bobbling the ensuing kick, Smith weaved his way into open terrain to make it 21-7 at halftime, effectively stripping all of the momentum from the Black Knights.
“I felt like we were right there with them,” Davidson said of the mishaps. “Momentum really shifted on that safety and then the return. I thought we were in good position (on the punt return), we just didn’t make any tackles. For us, a lot of it is going back to basics, relearning how to block and tackle.”
Kurten finished 4-of-13 passing for 39 yards. He was more effective on the ground, racking up 28 rushing yards on three carries. Yarger rushed for 30 yards on seven carries, and Tanner Kephart added 28 yards on the ground.
North Star’s Yoder threw for 143 yards to pair with three touchdowns and an interception. The senior quarterback connected with junior Ethan Smith for scores of 17 and 21 yards out in the first half before finding tight end Ethan Eller for a 28-yard touchdown on a fourth-down-and-17 with just under four minutes to play in the third to extend the lead to 28-7.
“When it comes down to gametime, you give the ball to your playmaker,” Landis said of Yoder. “He made some plays tonight, some big-time throws there to Eller and Smith.”