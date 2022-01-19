HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team celebrated Senior Night Tuesday at Lamont Close Gymnasium, while also paying tribute to a classmate and teammate before securing a 42-25 victory over Tussey Mountain.
Seniors Aaron Domanick, David Honan, Lincoln Latosky, Austin Shoff, Niko Smeal and Jalen Stark were recognized prior to the start of the varsity matchup then joined everyone in saluting former teammate Jake Ball, who tragically lost his life in an automobile accident in March of last year.
The Black Knights presented the Ball family with a plaque that will take a permanent home in the Moshannon Valley wrestling room. And when the seniors led the team out for prematch warmups, they placed Ball’s singlet, head gear and shoes at center mat. A photo of Jake was also placed on one of the chairs at matside — something Mo Valley has done every match this season.
The last paragraph of the plaque reads, ‘May all who read these words wrestle with the level of determination and tenacity that Jacob exhibited during his years competing as a Black Knight.’
“It’s not the same without him here, so it didn’t feel right to do the (Senior Night) presentation and not have him included,” Mo Valley head coach Thad Walstrom said. “He was a big part of this program. He moved up as a freshman and I spent a lot of time with that kid and I love him like he was one of my own.
“This senior class was very close to Jake and they felt the same way. We all wanted to do something to honor him. We all have the saying on the back of our shirt and we have the picture of him that we take with us everywhere we go. He’s just missed big time.”
After an emotional pre-match, the Knights got down to business on the mat.
The Titans only had six weight classes covered, so there was no bout at 126 and Mo Valley nabbed six forfeits.
Tussey won five of the six contested bouts, but Walstrom was pleased with the effort he saw from his Knights, who looked much better than they did in a 39-36 defeat to the Titans at the Everett Duals on Jan. 8.
In that match, Tussey Mountain won seven of nine contested bouts with six coming by fall.
“We got the win, and that was important,” Walstrom said. “But we told the guys that we have to stop getting pinned. It’s costing us dual meets. We told them to, ‘go out there and give it everything you have and if you get put on your back, fight off of it. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, just don’t get pinned.’
“I saw a lot of fight out of the kids.”
That fight started early.
After Honan started the dual with a forfeit at 215, Mo Valley heavyweight Connor Williams faced off against Tussey’s Matt Watkins, who pinned the Knight in the second period the first time they met.
This time, Williams took Watkins, a two-time PIAA qualifier, to the limit in a 5-1 loss. Watkins, who came into the meet with 12 pins and a 19-2 record, only led 1-0 going to the third where he was able to notch a pair of takedowns to put some distance between himself and Williams.
“That kid is ranked eighth in the state and Connor wrestled a good match,” Walstrom said. “He stayed in pretty good position for the most part the whole match. If Connor keeps wrestling like that, he’s going to make it interesting at districts.”
Forfeits for Jacobe Turner (106), Autumn Shoff (113) and Roman Faulds (120) helped the Knights build a 24-3 lead.
After neither team sent a wrestler out at 126, the Titans and Knights traded pins.
Trevor Husick, a PIAA qualifier last season, stopped Mo Valley’s Carson Moore at 1:23 before Knight Lucas Yarger decked Luke Brumbaugh with a cradle at 2:13.
Yarger scored a takedown in the first and led 4-0 early in the second after reversing Brumbaugh to his back.
“Luke Yarger looked like a completely different kid,”Walstrom said. “He looked real good. I was impressed with everything he did, his bottom wrestling, on his feet. He got that takedown right into a cradle and pinned the kid.”
Tussey Mountain’s Chad Weist used a bar and a half to pin Mo Valley’s Jalen Kurten in 42 seconds at 145 before Titan teammate Kenneth Sheeder scored a 15-4 major decision over Aaron Domanick at 152. Domanick lost by fall to Sheeder at the Everett Duals.
Austin Shoff followed for the Knights and was pinned by Tussey’s Ezra Masood at 5:53 in their bout. Shoff battled until the end and nearly caught Masood in a headlock late, but slipped off and was caught in a bad position late in the third.
“Aaron got pinned by that kids two weeks ago and he turned that around,” Walstrom said. “Austin didn’t face that kid at Everett Duals, but (Masood’s) a PJW placewinner, and he can wrestle. Austin did well there. Carson went out and fought against a state qualifier from last year.”
Mo Valley finished off the dual with forfeit wins from Sam Shipley (172) and Smeal (189).
The Black Knights improved to 5-11 with the win.
Mo Valley is back in action Jan. 20 at Everett.
Moshannon Valley 42,
Tussey Mountain 25
215—David Honan, MV, won by forfeit. (6-0).
285—Matt Watkins, TM, dec, Connor Williams, MV, 5-1. (6-3).
106—Jacobe Turner, MV, won by forfeit. (12-3).
113—Autumn Shoff, MV, won by forfeit. (18-3).
120—Roman Faulds, MV, won by forfeit. (24-3).
126—No bout.
132—Trevor Husick, TM, pinned Carson Moore, MV, 1:23. (24-9).
138—Lucas Yarger, MV, pinned Luke Brumbaugh, TM, 2:13. (30-9).
145—Chad Weist, TM, pinned Jalen Kurten, MV, 0:42. (30-15).
152—Kenneth Sheeder, TM, maj. dec. Aaron Domanick, MV, 15-4. (30-19).
160—Ezra Masood, TM, pinned Austin Shoff, MV, 5:53. (30-25).
172—Sam Shipley, MV, won by forfeit. (36-25).
189—Niko Smeal, MV, won by forfeit. (42-25).