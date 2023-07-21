PHILIPSBURG — Michael Kitko was big with both his bat and his right arm for Spike Island Thursday at the Don Womer Baseball Complex in the Centre County Baseball League semifinal series opener against Fox Pro, the sixth seed that swept third seed Lemont in the opening round.
Kitko tossed the first six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, while walking one batter and striking out 10 to get the win. He added a 2-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that gave the Pirates some insurance.
Kitko was in the zone the whole game,” Spike Island head coach Brandon Myers said. “We didn’t do him any favors the inning we gave up a couple runs, but he came back from it nicely and ended up playing well on both sides of the ball.
“It was all about Kitko today.”
Spike Island jumped on the scoreboard early against the Predators, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Ryan Kephart led off with a walk and Nate Gustkey followed with a 1-out double off starting pitcher Evan Pupo.
After Jeremy Whitehead drew a walk to load the bases, Spike Island dented the scoreboard when Kephart raced home on a wild pitch.
With two outs, Kitko walked to reload the bases for Allan Myers, who belted a 2-run double to knock in Gustkey and Whitehead to put the hosts in front 3-0.
“He has done that all year for us,” coach Myers said. “He’s such a quiet person, but he gets hits in the biggest spots.”
But after the 37-pitch inning, Pupo settled in and kept Spike Island off the scoreboard over the next three innings. With two on and one out in the fourth, Pupo gave way to Isaiah Kearns, who got the Predators out of the jam.
Kearns played at West Virginia and Pitt Johnstown from 2016 to 2020 and was in the Baltimore Orioles system for a time.
Fox Pro got to Kitko for two runs in the top of the third.
Pupo started the rally with a 1-out double and scored on a 2-out single by Connor Cherry, who scored later in the inning on an error.
Kitko got out of a jam in the fifth when the Predators had runners on second and third with one out and was able to get a strikeout and comebacker.
He also avoided disaster in the sixth when he got Kearns to fly out to deep centerfield in the sixth with a runner on and two outs.
Kearns tossed a 1-2-3 sixth inning and struck out the first two batters in the sixth before Derek Fravel smashed a ground rule double.
Kitko followed with a deep drive over the centerfield fence to make it 5-2.
“Sometimes we think too much at the plate,” Myers said. “We have to simplify it and hit fastballs, and that’s what we did there with two outs. That gave us some confidence.”
Ryan Whitehead replaced Kitko, who threw 108 pitches, on the mound in the top of the seventh and enjoyed a 1-2-3 inning to close it out and send Spike Island to Fox Pro Sunday with a 1-0 series lead.
“We preach (especially to these younger guys) if we want to win this whole things, we’re going to have to beat the best teams. Whoever is on the other side, we have to play our best and worry about ourselves. And that’s really what we did in this game.
The game is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Fox Pro—2
Thompson 2b-ss 4000, E. Pupo p-2b 4120, J. Pupo c 4010, Cherry lf 3111, Snook 1b 3010, Black 3b 3010, Rasefsky rf 2000, Lockett cf 2000, Kearns ss-p 3000. Totals: 28-2-6-1.
Spike Island—5
Kephart ss-p 2100, McDonald 2b 3000, Gustskey dh 3110, Slogosky lf 0000, J. Whitehead rf 2100, Fravel 3b 3120, Kitko p-1b 2112, Myers c 3022, R. Whitehead 1b-p 2000, Capparelle eh 2010, Z. Tiracorda cf 2000. Totals: 24-5-7-4.
Score by Innings
Fox Pro 002 000 0—2 6 0
Spike Island 300 002 x—5 7 2
Errors—Kephart, R. Whitehead. LOB—Fox Pro 7, Spike Island 4. DP—Fox Pro 1. 2B—E. Pupo, J. Pupo; Gustkey, Myers, Fravel. HR—Kitko (1 on, 6th). HBP—Snook (by Kitko). WP—E. Pupo; Kitko.
Pitching
Fox Pro: E. Pupo—3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Kearns—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Spike Island: Kitko—6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO; R. Whitehead—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Kitko. LP—E. Pupo. Save—R. Whitehead.
Time—1:41.