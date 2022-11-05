HERSHEY — Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin and Peyton Reese participated in the first round of the PIAA Class AA Doubles Tournament on Friday at the Hershey Raquet Club.
Kerlin and Reese, the District 9 champs, faced off against the WPIAL runners-up — Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt of Sewickley Academy.
The Lady Bison duo fell 6-1, 6-1.
Thakkar and Belt went on to win their quarterfinal match and will face the District 3 champs in Emma Perkins and Victoria Waltz of Conrad Weiser this morning at 8 a.m.
The winner will play in the title match at 1 p.m.