DuBOIS — Clearfield’s doubles duo of Lindsey Kerlin and Peyton Reese fell in the semifinals of the District 9 Class AA Doubles Tournament on Monday at DuBois High School.
The Lady Bison sent two teams to the tourney, with No. 2 doubles Lauryn Kitchen and Katelyn Olson falling in the quarters to Elk County Catholic’s Gina Bush and Melaina Gradl, 10-8.
Kerlin and Reese had a bye into the quarterfinals, where they faced off against Bradford’s Tylin Hillyard and Alisiya Dansberger. Kerlin and Reese topped them 10-3.
That set up a semifinal match with Chloe Presloid and Emily McMahan of Punxsutawney. The Lady Chucks duo won 6-4 and 6-3.
Brockway’s Selena Buttery and Taylor Rhed won the title with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) victory.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Team Key: Bradford –BR, Brockway –BW, Clearfield –C, Elk County Catholic –ECC, Johnsonburg –J, Punxsutawney –P, St. Marys –SM
First Round
Selena Buttery/Taylor Rhed (BW), bye; Gina Bush/Melaina Gradl (ECC) def. Lauryn Kitchen/Katelyn Olson (C), 10-8; Emma Gavazzi/Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Lilly Kemick/Jaylee Koppenhaver (BR), 10-0; Lydia Anderson/Megan Emmert (ECC) def. Hannah Pearce/Chloe Aul (P), 10-1.
Lindsey Kerlin/Payton Reese (C); bye; Tylin Hillyard/Alisiya Dansberger (BR) def. Hannah Zuccolotto/Maci Dixon (BW), 10-2; Chloe Presloid/Emily McMahan (P), bye; Rachel Fleming/Caitlyn Blessel (SM) def. Kendal Mehalko/Maria Catalano (J), 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Bush/Radl (ECC), 10-2; Gavazzi/Klaiber (SM) def. Anderson/Emmert (ECC), 10-1; Kerlin/Reese (C) def. Hillyard/Dansberger (BR), 10-3; Presloid/McMahan (P) def. Fleming/Blessel (SM), 10-6.
Semifinals
Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Gavazzi/Klaiber (SM), 6-3, 6-2; Presloid/McMahan (P) def. Kerlin/Reese (C), 6-4, 6-3.
Finals
Selena Buttery/Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Chloe Presloid/Emily McMahan (P), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).