CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team got the leadoff batter on base in four innings Thursday against Juniata Valley and had runners in scoring position with less than two outs several times in the game.
But the Lady Tide just couldn’t come up with the clutch hit and dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Juniata Valley, which got the leadoff batter to third three times in the game and pushed her across twice.
“We’re going to win one of these one-run games soon,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “But these games are going to make us better. Playing these ICC teams like Juniata Valley and West Branch and Glendale and Mount Union are going to get us prepared for the District 9 playoffs.”
Curwensville pitcher Addison Siple was able to strand Lady Hornets at third in each of the first two innings. Juniata Valley’s Haylie Thompson led off the game with a single, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch and No. 6 hitter Makenna Hartman tripled on the first pitch of the second inning.
But both times, Siple was able to keep them from scoring by striking out two batters in each inning and getting infield outs for the final out.
The Lady Tide struck first, scoring their only run in the bottom of the second as a pair of Lady Hornet errors and a bunt single produced the score.
Teagan Harzinski led off and reached on an error in front of Shyanne Rudy, who popped up the bunt attempt. But it landed harmlessly in between three Lady Hornets and Curwensville had two on with no one out.
Lady Hornet pitcher Taryn Stewart got the next two Curwensville batters to line out before a second Juniata Valley error allowed Harzinski to score.
Juniata Valley tied it in the fourth when Ava Allison led off with a triple and scored on Katelyn Payne’s one-out groundout.
The Lady Hornets took the lead in the sixth as a pair of errors led to the run.
Stewart, who the Lady Tide had intentionally walked in her first two at bats, lifted a deep drive to the outfield on the first pitch she saw from Siple. The ball was misplayed near the fence and Stewart motored all the way to third.
Juniata Valley tried to bunt Stewart home, but Siple came out of the circle to field the ball and had the Lady Hornet baserunner hung up between third and home. Unfortunately for the Lady Tide, Stewart eventually broke for home and the ball to the catcher hit her in the back, allowing her to cross the plate safely.
Leigey said the strategy changed when Allison came into the game in the third inning.
“They put the stud catcher in behind her and that’s what I was looking at,” he said. “That played into the decision. We talked about it. But we should have made the play. It really wasn’t wrong pitching to her, if we make that play. She should have been out twice that inning.
“If we make a decent throw, she’s out at the plate because AB (Butler) has her snuffed. The ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
The Lady Hornets ended up loading the bases after that, thanks to singles from Hartman and Makenzie Coffman. But like she had earlier, Siple picked up a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning.
Siple allowed just five hits and walked Stewart three times intentionally. She also struck out 10, marking the seventh time in nine games Siple has hit double digits.
Butler led off the Lady Tide third inning with a single, while Rudy had a base hit to start the fourth. But Curwensville was unable to push either of them home. Butler was left stranded at third.
Butler also singled with one out in the fifth and made her way to third after an error and a groundout. But once again she was left standing on third base.
Curwensville also had a player thrown out at the plate in the sixth as Addison Warren, who had reached earlier on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on an error was sent home by Leigey on Ava Hainsey’s base hit.
But a perfect throw from the outfielder to Allison kept the score 2-1.
“I had to send Warren there in the sixth because of where we were at in the order,” Leigey said. “If I only had one out, I probably wouldn’t have sent her. And they had to make a good throw and a good tag, and they did. They made the play.”
The Lady Tide had one last chance in the seventh, but Stewart got two outs on her first two pitches before Siple hit an infield single.
Stewart ended the game with a strikeout, her sixth of the contest.
Curwensville slipped to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Tide are back in action Tuesday, hosting Glendale, which has won its last three games by a combined score of 36-0.
Juniata Valley—2
Thompson cf 4010, Walters ss 4000, Stewart p 1100, Rowe 1b 4000, Watson c 1000, Allison c 2110, Hartman 3b 3020, Payne dp 2001, Morgan ph 1000, Coffman rf 3010, Brown lf 3000, Sager (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 28-2-5-1.
Curwensville—1
Butler c 4020, Siple p 4000, Wischuck ss 4000, Harzinski 1b 2100, McCartney pr 0000, Rudy 2b 3020, Warren rf 3000, Olsoky cf 3000, Hainsey 3b 3010, Reitz dp 1000, Simcox dp 2000. Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 29-1-5-0.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 000 101 0—2 5 4
Curwensville 010 000 0—1 6 2
LOB—Juniata Valley 7, Curwensville 8. 3B—Hartman, Allison. IBB—Stewart 3. SB—Thompson. WP—Siple 2.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Stewart—7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Stewart. LP—Siple (5-4).
Time—1:45.