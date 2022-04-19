STATE COLLEGE — Longtime Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame.
Janocko has spent 37 years at the helm of the Bison, compiling a 299-117-3 record.
He has led Clearfield to 17 District 9 championships, 20 playoff appearances and appeared the Western PA Quarterfinals four times.
The longtime educator was president of the The Pennsylvania State Football Association and was also a two-time president of the Central Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association.
Janocko has coached in the Lezzer Lumber Classic six times, was a head coach in the 2006 PSFCA East-West All-Star Game, and an assistant coach for Pennsylvania in the 2001 Big 33 Game.
He was a head coach in the Big 33 Game in 2009.
The Bison headman was inducted into the Central PA Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013.
Janocko is a 1977 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and a 1982 grad of Penn State University, where he was a member of the football team.
He and his wife, Trina, have two children — Andrew and Ann. They are also the proud grandparents of Charlotte Weaver and Noah Janocko.