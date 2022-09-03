When Tim Janocko took over the Clearfield football program in 1995, it’s not likely becoming the all-time winningest coach in District 9 was on his radar, let alone joining the exclusive coaching fraternity of head coaches to reach 300 career victories.
But after Friday night’s 7-3 win over Bald Eagle Area, that’s exactly where Janocko, Central PA Football Coaches Association and Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Famer, finds himself.
Janocko became the 20th head football coach in the state of Pennsylvania to reach 300 career wins, while continuing to pad his record-setting D-9 mark
“In the high school football world it’s a real honor,” Janocko said. “To hit that number is something pretty special when you talk to other coaches. It’s held in pretty high regard, so it’s something that I think I’m very blessed to be in this situation.”
But how did he get here?
“It’s been a collection of so many good people at work and at home, just everybody collectively pitching in and putting the kids first,” Janocko said. “We’re setting a standard with the kids, and the work ethic of the kids and the kids buying in are important.”
In Janocko’s first four years, the Bison put together a 20-21-1 mark, registering a 7-4 record in 1986 and an 6-3-1 mark in 1988.
But when Clearfield went 10-1 in 1989, which was the first 10-win season for the program since 1955, Janocko thought he and his staff might just be on to something.
“That was the first time in a long time that Clearfield had been in double-figure wins,” he said. “We started to figure out that we could turn things around. And then we had that huge year in 94 where we went 12-1 and beat State College in the playoffs. Then we started looking for consistency.”
After the record-setting 1994 season that saw Chad Kroell set state passing marks that have since been surpassed, the Bison went just 3-7 the following year.
That 1995 campaign was the last time Clearfield had a losing record as it is currently on a 25-year run of winning seasons.
“1995 was a losing season, but we saw the pieces put together in the lower levels and different places,” Janocko said. “I think that was the beginning. We had the little taste in 89 and then with the 94 team we knew this could really be the start of things.”
It certainly was.
Janocko has compiled a299-117-3 record while leading Clearfield to 17 District 9 titles and 20 playoff appearances. Clearfield has 12 10-win seasons and eight undefeated regular seasons during his tenure. Almost all of that happening during the last 25 years.
Dave Domico, who joined the staff in the 95 season and is one of three Clearfield assistant coaches under Janocko along with Forrest Campman and Nate Glunt to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Coaches Association Hall of Fame, says Janocko’s program-wide vision is why the Bison have been able to sustain that level of success for so long.
Recommended Video
“It is a program and he’s always had a vision that the second- or-third grader all the way up through high school are part of the program,” Domico said. “And even keeping in touch with kids after high school. It’s always been a vision of one whole program all the way up though.
“And he brought good people that really love football into the program. They love football and they love kids. So that is more of what has kept him there than anything. When he sees somebody like that he makes sure he gets them into the program.”
Glunt, who is the head coach of a highly successful boys basketball program at Clearfield, agrees that it’s the people around you that make the difference.
“Dave (Domico) has been there forever. He played college football and he’s a super-smart guy,” Glunt said. Myles (Caragein) played at Pitt and had a chance to play in the NFL, he moved to Clearfield and is just a great coach and a great guy. I coached with Forrest forever and with Putter (Dan Putt) played for Tim and is now on the staff. There are just a bunch of really good guys that are motivated.
“And I know this for a fact because I know how much Jess (Glunt’s wife) does for basketball. but Trina (Janocko’s wife) means so much to the football team. She’s a huge factor. You have to have that support.”
Janocko says that the people in place on his staff and in his personal life are certainly a major key to having a consistently, successful program that makes a big impact on the kids.
“Just being consistent and surrounding yourself with good people and having everybody pointed in the same direction and towards success is important,” he said. “And success means that we are doing the best for the kids and developing them and once we do that the kids take it from there.
“It’s a credit to the kids and a credit to the offseason program and the work in the weight room. It’s a year-round program working with the kids and keeping them on the right page. And we encourage kids to play other sports. I believe high school kids should play three sports. I don’t think specialization is good for kids. We’ve had a lot of kids wrestle and play basketball and baseball and run track. They can play whatever they want to play, but I want them to be active.
“That kid that has to win in the third period on the wrestling mat is the same kid you need on fourth down, or the kid that has to make the winning foul shot or get the game-winning hit is the one you need to make a play. It’s all relative.”
Glunt says the biggest thing he has taken away from his 20 years on the football staff is the importance of hard work by all involved.
“It’s work ethic,” Glunt said. “I’ve learned from coaching under him for all these years and under Forrest when I first started out how hard you have to work to have success.
“You have to put in the time, and it pays off. The football team in the offseason is always training hard in the weight room. You have to put the time in and work hard to be consistent. There is no secret. It’s just really hard work.”
And hopefully you have fun while you’re doing it.
“You have to enjoy what you’re doing to be able to do it that long,” Glunt said. “It has to be fun. Surround yourself with good people, have fun and enjoy it. Tim has done it for a long time because he loves it.”