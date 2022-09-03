When Tim Janocko took over the Clearfield football program in 1995, it’s not likely becoming the all-time winningest coach in District 9 was on his radar, let alone joining the exclusive coaching fraternity of head coaches to reach 300 career victories.

But after Friday night’s 7-3 win over Bald Eagle Area, that’s exactly where Janocko, Central PA Football Coaches Association and Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Famer, finds himself.

