RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — One of Richland’s best shooting performances of the season could not have come at a worse time for Philipsburg-Osceola.
The No. 8 seeded Rams shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and buried 13 three-pointers as Richland coasted to a lopsided 73-35 victory over the No. 9 seed Mounties in the District 6 Class 3A play-in game Tuesday night.
“We honestly couldn’t do anything with them,” Philipsburg-Osceola head coach TJ Anderson said of Richland. “Tonight was their night. They shot the ball well, they played well and they executed well. I didn’t think we matched their intensity. This is another part of the experience of building a program.”
Richland (11-12) started the game by hitting six three-pointers in the first quarter that helped put Philipsburg in a 22-8 hole after the first frame.
The Mounties tallied a basket from Nick Johnson to begin the second, cutting the deficit to 12, but Philipsburg never got any closer.
The Rams made their first five consecutive shots of the second quarter on the way to building a 38-21 lead at halftime. Richland then hit four straight threes coming out of the break and added it’s only two free throws to blow the game open at 52-23.
Tyler Kane’s first basket of the contest for the Rams set the running clock into effect with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We did it at the right time,” Richland head coach Joel Kaminsky said. “We had a game like this earlier in the year. We have the firepower to do it, we just have to be able to bring it at the right time. There was a lot of unselfish basketball out there that led to the open shots.”
Offensively, Philipsburg was stifled by Richland’s 1-2-2 defense, as the Rams forced 20 Mounties turnovers, five in each quarter.
The Mounties were held to just five shot attempts in the opening frame and zero made field goals in the fourth quarter. Philipsburg was 10-for-32 from the field overall and 14-of-21 at the foul line.
“We had a lot of success with it early,” Kaminsky said of his team’s defense. “Getting those turnovers was big for us in the game. Not as many led to fast break points, but we still got a lot of looks out of it. The guys know where they’re supposed to be.”
Despite being down by a large deficit for most of the game, Anderson was pleased with the Mounties for never throwing in the towel.
Philipsburg pulled down six offensive rebounds which flipped into 10 second chance points. Oliver Harpster topped the offense with 14 points, while Johnson tallied eight.
The Mounties’ defense also recorded 12 takeaways.
“There never will be any quit in them,” Anderson said. “Every step is a process with this group. This is something we’re trying to build bigger. It was a good opportunity for them to see the playoffs this season.”
Philipsburg closes its season with a 10-13 record and will be losing three seniors — Harpster, Jake DeSimone and Logan Phillippi.
The Mounties, after starting the year 0-4, righted the ship to eventually win their final three games of the regular season and earn a District 6 playoff berth.
“It’s a solid finish,” Anderson said. “We played well down the stretch. I wish we could have these seniors for one more year. They’ve given us everything they had. We’re still a very young team. We need to have a good summer, and I’m expecting big things in the future.”
Philipsburg-Osceola—35
Harpster 5 3-5 14, DeSimone 0 4-4 4, Johnson 1 6-8 8, Mason 3 0-0 6, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Meyers 0 1-4 1. Totals: 10 14-21 35.
Richland—73
Penna 6 0-0 13, Kane 3 0-0 6, Piscatello 6 0-0 18, Huss 3 2-2 9, Raho 6 0-0 17, Hale 1 0-0 2, Yarnick 2 0-0 4, Warner 1 0-0 2, Hirsch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 2-2 73.
Three-pointers: Harpster, Piscatello 6, Raho 5, Penna, Huss.
Score by Quarters
P-O 8 13 9 5—35
Richland 22 16 23 12—73