HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team simply couldn’t miss during the first half of Tuesday’s game against Curwensville.
The Bison shot a torrid 71.4 percent from the field in the first half and had the mercy clock running by the start of the third quarter in a 69-39 victory at Bison Gymnasium.
“It’s hard to beat when you shoot the ball as well as we did,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “You’re only going to have nights like that once a season ... once in my career. We shot 72 percent in the first half, and a lot of them were 3s.”
Curwensville trailed just 5-4 less than two minutes into the first after a Grant Swanson bucket, but the Bison went on an 18-0 run and ended the first with a commanding 26-5 advantage.
Cole Miller led the Bison’s first-quarter onslaught with eight points, while Morgen Billotte and Andon Greslick each netted six. All three Bison drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the frame as Clearfield went 6-of-7 from behind the arc (and 10-of-12 from the field) in the first.
Clearfield hardly slowed down in the second, cooling off just a little from the 3-point line (4-of-9) but still shooting 10-of-16 from the floor.
Braison Patrick and Greslick each scored seven in the second as Clearfield put 26 more on the board and headed to the half in front 52-13.
“When a team scores 26 points in a first quarter of a high school game, you expect things to slow down a bit in the second, “ Curwensville head coach Josh Tkacik said. “But their guys knew what shot they were trying to get and they were getting it repeatedly.
“We were trying to rotate out of it, but they were just continuing to get the shot they wanted over and over again.”
Curwensville turned the ball over nine times in the first half to just three for Clearfield, as it was limited to only 19 shots in the first two quarters, making five.
“We did a good job executing our offense,” Glunt said. “The thing I liked is we only had three turnovers. So that really helps. And we were able to get stops.
“We wanted to limit their post touches because Josh does a great job with them. They are so big. They just pound inside, pound inside. You watch them play and Parker Wood is in the post scoring, Davis (Fleming) is in the post scoring, Chandler (English) is in the post scoring. We really wanted to limit their post touches.”
“We were trying to execute our offense, but were not get the looks, nor the the execution that we needed,” Tkacik said. “And when we did get the ball where we wanted it, it didn’t fall down through the cylinder for some reason. And when you come out to the second to a running clock, it makes it that much more difficult.”
The Golden Tide did put together a hot-shooting quarter of their own in the third as they missed just one shot, going 6-of-7 from the field and cutting into Clearfield’s advantage some as the Bison only made four of their 11 attempts.
Curwensville won the quarter 14-8, but had much too big of a mountain to climb in the fourth, trailing 60-27 with the running clock.
Swanson connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the third to lead the Golden Tide. He and Dan McGarry scored a team-high 11. McGarry added four assists.
Curwensville closed the game out by winning the fourth 12-9 behind five points from McGarry.
“Curwensville has really good kids,” Glunt said. “They’re not going to quit. We just made so many shots in that first half. They played hard on defense, but it was just one of those nights.”
The Golden Tide finished the contest shooting 15-of-40 (37.5 percent). Clearfield made 27 of its 48 shots (56.3 percent) in the game.
Greslick led three Bison in double figures with 16. Miller added 13, while Billotte netted 12. Patrick scored 9. Billotte, Miller and Parker Collins each pulled down four rebounds.
Curwensville’s English led all players with six boards, including four offensive.
The Bison held a 24-22 edge on the glass.
“(Curwensville) just goes after rebounds so hard,” Glunt said. “After the first couple possessions, we boxed out well and limited their post touches.”
Clearfield improved to 15-6 on the season, while Curwensville slipped to 8-13.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Bison host DuBois, while the Golden Tide welcome Juniata Valley to Patton Hall.
Curwensville—39
Fleming 2 0-0 5, English 0 1-2 1, Swanson 4 0-1 11, Wood 3 0-0 6, McGarry 4 2-3 11, Sutika 0 0-0 0, Wassil 1 0-0 2, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 1 1-2 3, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-8 39.
Clearfield—69
Patrick 4 0-0 9, Lopez 2 0-0 4, Billotte 4 1-3 12, Greslick 6 0-0 16, Miller 5 0-0 12, Kushner 2 0-0 4, Pallo 1 0-0 2, Way 1 0-0 2, Lynch 1 0-0 3, Collins 0 0-0 0, Maines 1 2-2 4, Owens 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 3-5 69.
Three-pointers: Fleming, Swanson 3, McGarry; Billotte 3, Greslick 4, Miller 2, Patrick, Lynch.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 5 8 14 12—39
Clearfield 26 26 8 9—69