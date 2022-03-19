LEWISBURG — Clearfield Bison senior Leif Hoffman played a huge role in ending Friday’s first day at the PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships on a positive note.
He’ll try to keep that momentum going into today’s second day as he’ll swim in two more events looking to help bring some high finishes or medals his team’s way.
Clearfield did not medal with any top-eight finishes Friday, but Hoffman finished 12th in the 200-yard individual medley and swam the anchor leg of the 10th-place 200 freestyle relay. Both of those races were in the consolation finals.
The top eight finishers secure state medals while ninth through 16th place earned All-State recognition. Hoffman finished 12th in the 200 IM last year and medaled with a fifth in the 500 freestyle. He’ll race that today, going into the weekend seeded 13th.
“I’d say it’s my favorite race,” Hoffman said. “My goal is 4:40 and try to go with that. We’ve had YMCA districts and I went 4:44 in that race and I definitely think I can go faster than that and hold better splits.
“I feel pretty good (after Friday). It’s a good sign for what’s coming tomorrow.”
He and sophomore Derrick Mikesell, freshman Connor Morgan and sophomore Nick Vaow turned in a 1:30.35 to finish second in the consolation finals to notch their 10th. They qualified with a prelim time of 1:31.32.
“I’m way happier,” Morrison said. “They were just too tight and a little inexperienced (in the prelims). The beginning there was too much pressure and caught up in the seeds and enormity of the meet and that can shake the best of swimmers in this environment.
“When we were loose, we swam well … I’m in much better of a mood than I was four hours ago.”
Earlier in Friday’s second session, Hoffman cut time off his prelim race in the 200 IM with a 1:57.86. He swam a 1:58.44 in the prelims and came into the weekend with a seeded time of 2:00.14.
Morrison wasn’t sure if the IM was Hoffman’s race to target as the season went along. She’s certainly fine with it now.
“He loves it and if that’s what he decided he was going to do, I was going to support that,.” Morrison said. “You can’t swim something you’re not feeling good about and after I saw the 200 freestyle results, I think he made the right decision. It actually got quite fast. I’m proud of him because we exceeded our goal. We wanted to go low 1:58 all year long and when we saw 1:57 in front of that, I didn’t care if he finished 32nd. I’m ecstatic and he’s thrilled. It doesn’t matter about the medals.”
Hoffman and teammate Hunter Cline swim today in the 500 freestyle.
Saturday’s 400 freestyle relay will now be Vaow, Mikesell, Cline and Hoffman.
Shuffling her relay lineup to set up Saturday’s 400 freestyle relay differently than districts, Morrison put sophomores Vaow and Mikesell, senior Tyler Olson and Morgan in Friday’s opening 200 medley relay and the foursome turned in a 22nd-place finish with a 1:44.57.
That was a pleasing performance from a foursome with three underclassmen.
Mikesell, seeded 28th in the 50 freestyle, finished 28th in 23:09.
Sophomore Keegan MacDonald reached the semifinals and just missed making the 16-diver final on the boys’ side, scoring 201.2 points with the No. 16 diver just ahead at 201.35. Lady Bison freshman Dehlia Elbe dives today.
For the Clearfield girls, no entry got past the preliminary round as sophomore Danielle Cline finished 30th in the 200 individual medley (2:21.61) and 31st in the 100 butterfly (1:03.28) while swimming a leg of the 29th-place 200 freestyle relay with juniors Beth Struble, Emma Quick and Jaylin Wood in 1:46.21.
“That was a heavy program for Danielle,” Morrison said. “She decided to go IM during the season, she did it once and then a second time at districts. She took the risk and went for it.
“She came back and had a nice butterfly. We were tapered for districts and the fly is a tough one to hang on to when you’re tapered for districts. To come back and be in the ball park with her time, I’m really excited.”
Morrison was happy with her all-underclassmen 200 freestyle relay.
“They did what they had to do to get here. Making it here was tough and they were respectable,” Morrison said.
All of the girls’ state events were Friday.