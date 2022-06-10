BLOOMSBURG — Emma Hipps struck out 15 Hamburg batters on Thursday in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals and allowed just one hit in a 4-0 victory.
Hipps has been dominant all season in the pitcher’s circle and the Lady Bison’s winning percentage when she has 10-plus strikeouts has been through the roof.
That was the case on Thursday, as Clearfield pounded out eight hits in the win.
“It was one of the greatest playoff performances at the plate and in the circle,” said Lady Bison head coach Derek Danver of Hipps. “She was in command the whole game. She gave up a couple hard-hit balls, but she had complete control. Then she had that homer and brought in two runs for us.”
Clearfield won the toss and elected to bat last.
Hipps needed just 13 pitches to set the Lady Hawks down in order in the top of the first, striking out two and getting a fly out to right.
The Lady Bison bats got to work early, as Hipps led off the bottom of the first with a single into center.
Ruby Singleton hit a line drive at the shortstop, before Lauren Ressler hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Hipps from the base paths.
Ressler moved to third on an error on a ball hit by Livi Bender, before coming home on an RBI single by Alaina Fedder to make it 1-0.
“I think getting that first run got everyone pumped up,” said Danver. “Especially after getting the top of their order out 1-2-3. They have some good hitters. So I think the girls were definitely excited.”
Hipps struck out the side in the second, while Hamburg’s Hailey Strunk returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning.
After a scoreless third, Clearfield got a hit in the bottom of the fourth, as Bender doubled into left. Her courtesy Paige Houser was sacrificed over to third by Fedder.
But Strunk caught a popup in front of the pitcher’s circle and a lineout to third to end the threat.
After Hipps sat the Lady Hawks down in order again in the top of the fifth, Clearfield finally got some more runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning.
Alexis Benton and Alexis Cole led off with back-to-back singles to start the frame.
Hipps took a Strunk pitch and smacked it over the left-center field fence for what looked to be a 3-run homer.
But Cole was determined not to have stepped on home plate as she came around. She went back and touched the plate, but it was after Hipps had already scored, so Cole was ruled out and Hipps was credited with a two-run homer instead.
Both Benton and Hipps’ runs counted and the Lady Bison went up 3-0.
“That started with the bottom of our order,” Danver said. “That set it up to have runners on with Emma coming to the plate. After the ruled that Cole hadn’t touched the plate, we went back and reviewed the rule book and even though they originally wanted to rule it a triple, but according to the rule book, Emma should still get the home run.”
Clearfield squeezed out one more run in the inning, as Ressler doubled, then came home on an error on a fly ball hit by Bender that was dropped to widen the lead to 4-0.
Hipps once again faced the minimum in the sixth.
The Lady Bison’s Benton reached on an infield single with two outs, but Strunk got the strikeout to end the threat.
Hipps quickly struck out the first two batters she faced in the top of the seventh, then had a 2-2 count on the third batter she faced — Strunk.
Strunk hit a ball to right field, which was dropped, ending Hipps’ chance at a perfect game.
The next batter, Katie Behler, singled into center, ending the no-hitter.
But Hipps took it all in stride, striking out next batter to set the final at 4-0.
“That change up was a really good out pitch for her today,” Danver said. “She was bringing high heat, high heat and she throw the change-up and get them out.”
Clearfield improved to 20-3 overall. The Lady Bison face Beaver, a 3-0 winner over Burrell, in the semifinals on Monday at a site and time to be determined.
“Once you get to this point in the season, it’s going to be pretty tough,” Danver said of Beaver. “It’s a game we are going to probably be underdogs in. But we aren’t going to back down.
“We were in the semis against Bald Eagle Area in 2019 and lost a heartbreaker. We were in that game right up until the end and I think that’s in the back of the girls’ minds.”
Hamburg—0
Reading rf 3000, Gassert cf 3000, Strunk p 3000, Behler 2b 3010, Kennedy 3b 3000, S. Shuman 1b 2000, J. Shuman ss 2000, Morales c 2000, Zimmerman lf 2000. Totals: 23-0-1-0.
Clearfield—4
Hipps p 3022, Singleton cf 3000, Ressler 3210, Bender 3010, Fedder ss 2011, Bumbarger 3b 3000, Hertlein 2b 3000, Benton rf 3120, Cole dp 3110, Twigg lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-4-8-3.
Score by Innings
Hamburg 000 000 0—0 1 3
Clearfield 100 030 x—4 8 1
Errors—S. Shuman, Zimmerman, Strunk. Benton. LOB—Hamburg 2, Clearfield 5. 2B—Ressler, Bender. HR—Hipps. SAC—Fedder.
Pitching
Hamburg: Strunk—6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 SO.
WP—Hipps (19-2). LP—Strunk.