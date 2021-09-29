HYDE — A day after celebrating her teammate’s career milestone, Clearfield’s Emma Hipps had a big day of her own on the pitch, scoring four goals to lead the Lady Bison to an 8-1 victory over Penns Valley.
Hipps scored the first Clearfield goal Tuesday evening at the Bison Sports Complex 10:41 into the game as well as the last at 67:19 and added in a pair of highlight-reel strikes in the first half as she continues to climb the Lady Bison career list. She now has 60 goals, putting her seventh on the all-time list.
“When she takes that ball and carries it across the field and uses her left foot, it’s hard to stop,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “Everybody is worried about Elle (Smith) and she’s top notch, but Emma’s moving up on that goal-scoring list too.
“And Emma is starting to play more defensively too. And when she gets back, you can see that helps us so much more.”
Smith scored twice and added two assists in the game as she continues to pile up her own program record with 102 goals.
Hipps and Smith teamed up to put the Lady Bison on the board at 10:41 after the opening minutes of the game were back-and-forth with neither team being able to gain much traction.
Hipps finished Smith’s cross to the far post, which seemed to get the Lady Bison pointed in the right direction.
“In back-to-back games we seem do do that, not start at the intensity level that we should,” Winters said. “But once we score, it seems like we know what we’re doing then.”
Smith scored at 17:25 after making a move around a defender in the box and moving in on the Penns Valley keeper all alone.
Hipps upped the Lady Bison advantage to 3-0 at 21:51 as she dribbled from the right wing across the field before firing a rocket from the 18 with her left foot past the Lady Ram keeper.
Riley Ryen, who assisted on Smith’s first goal, made it 4-0 with a score at 33:10 before Hipps finalized the first-half scoring with a shot eerily similar to her previous one with 35 seconds left before the break.
The game remained 5-0 until the 61:20 mark when Smith sprung McKenna Lanager with a quick pass at the top of the box. Lanager buried the ball in the back of the net with a shot from the 6 to make it 6-0.
A Smith breakaway at 66:25 made it 7-0, while Hipps converted a penalty kick at 67:19 to give the hosts an 8-0 advantage.
Penns Valley ruined the Lady Bison shutout at 75:30 on a perfectly-placed direct kick by Ellie Brinker, who sent a towering shot over the outstretched hands of Allison Shipley.
“You want to have a clean sheet there at the end, but it seems like every team has somebody that can kick the most perfect ball,” Winters said. “Unless I can find a goalkeeper that’s 8-feet tall, that’s how we get scored on.”
Clearfield outshot the Lady Rams 20-5. Shipley and Jaylee Gill shared the keeper duties, combining for four saves. Clearfield defender Cara Turner also stopped a shot from going in the net on a corner kick.
“She played a great game,” Winters said of Turner. It was a total team effort. Alayna (Winters) was awesome in the midfield winning balls, and I can’t say enough about our back line. It’s holding us together.”
Turner, Megan Hamm, Emily McCracken and Abby Ryan comprise the Lady Bison defense.
“They’re the unsung heroes,” Winters said. “They may not be scoring goals, but they’re supporting our attack. If we don’t have a good back line, nothing else works.”
Clearfield improved to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Thursday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola at 4 p.m.
Clearfield 8, Penns Valley 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Hipps, C, (Elle Smith), 10:41.
2. Smith, C, (unassisted), 17:25.
3. Hipps, C, (unassisted), 21:51.
4. Riley Ryen, C, (unassisted), 33:10.
5. Hipps, C, (unassisted), 39:25.
Second Half
6. McKenna Lanager, C, (Smith), 61:20.
7. Smith, C, (unassisted), 66:25.
8. Hipps, C, (penalty kick), 67:19.
9. Ellie Brinker, PV, (direct kick), 75:30.
Shots: Penns Valley 4, Clearfield 20.
Saves: Penns Valley (Noelle Webb) 11, Clearfield (Jaylee Gill 1, Allison Shipley 2) 3.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 2, Clearfield 6.