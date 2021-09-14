HYDE — Clearfield’s Emma Hipps scored two first-half goals to give her team the lead, then put the game away with her third, notching the hat trick with 3:16 left to play to send the Lady Bison to a 3-1 victory over visiting DuBois on Monday.
Hipps’ first goal came at 22:54 when she headed Riley Ryen’s corner kick past DuBois keeper Kara Tilson to give Clearfield a 1-0 lead.
She finished another Ryen corner at 36:04 with a header that glanced off a DuBois defender’s head and into the back of the net.
“Emma played super-well,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We had some really good play. Emma came through really big for us. They man-marked Elle (Smith), and we knew they would do that. Elle had her opportunities. And honestly there should have been another three or four goals. Their keeper did a really nice job, and you can’t take that away from her.”
The DuBois defense did a good job keeping track of Smith, who is closing in on the Clearfield all-time goal-scoring record as a junior, limiting her to two shots in each half.
And Tilson was a wall in net, turning away several point blank Lady Bison shots, including a pair seconds apart off the feet of Hipps and Smith that kept it a 1-0 game midway through the first.
DuBois got on the board at 31:07 when Clearfield was called for a hand ball just outside the box and Rachel Sickeri buried the free kick to tie the game at 1-1.
But Winters thought his defense did a good job keeping Sickeri and teammate Emily Graeca’s offense to a minimum.
“(Graeca) is a really nice player and she controls the midfield a lot,” Winters said. “But Alayna (Winters) did a really nice job on her and took a lot of her threat away. And Cara (Turner) and Abby (Ryan), our two center backs, they really shut down (Sickeri). That was some nice play from them.”
DuBois was not without some other scoring chances in the first half, however.
Graeca just missed giving DuBois a 2-1 lead late in the half when her shot clanged off the post. And Kamryn Fontaine just missed with an earlier shot that avoided the outstretched hands of Lady Bison keeper Jaylee Gill, but was just wide of the net.
Shots were at a premium through the early part of the second half, before Clearfield began to gain some traction.
The Lady Bison had seven shots in the second half to just two for DuBois, which continued to get solid play from Tilson, who kept turning Clearfield away.
The hosts had six corners in the first half and six more in the second, but DuBois did a better job keeping Hipps and the Lady Bison off the scoreboard with their dangerous set pieces.
Inevitably the Lady Bison pressure presented a late chance when Smith got loose in the box, dribbled to the end line and sent a cross pass to Hipps, who knocked it by Tilson at 76:44 to give Clearfield some breathing room 3-1.
“In a close game like that, it only takes one bad touch and it’s tied right back up,” Winters said. “Getting that third goal was nice. It was nice to have that cushion at the end.
“We seemed to have a lot of chances in the second half and we finally got one through. There were some opportunities that we left on the field, but when it came down to it, Emma got a few in the back of the net.”
Clearfield improved to 4-0 with the win and returns to action today, traveling to Bald Eagle Area.
“We had a big win a couple nights ago against Hollidaysburg and we’re right back at it (today) against Bald Eagle,” Winters said. “That will be a tough game down there. And then we have Tyrone Thursday. So it’s one of those weeks. We’ll be grinding this week.”
Clearfield 3, DuBois 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 22:54.
2. Rachel Sickeri, D, (direct kick), 31:07.
3. Hipps, C, (Ryen), 36:04.
Second Half
4. Hipps, C, (Elle Smith), 76:44.
Shots: DuBois 6, Clearfield 13.
Saves: DuBois (Kara Tilson) 10, Clearfield (Jaylee Gill) 4.
Corner kicks: DuBois 2, Clearfield 12.