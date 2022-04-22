HYDE — With the weather wreaking havoc on area team’s schedules and another rainy day looking to spoil the Clearfield softball team’s fifth try at its home opener, the Lady Bison got creative.
Thursday’s game between Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola, which had already been postponed once due to rain, got moved to the football field on the turf at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Lady Bison got all the runs they needed on an Olivia Bender 3-run home run in the bottom of the first to back seven shutout innings from Emma Hipps in an 8-0 blanking of the Lady Mounties.
“We scrimmaged DuBois a couple years ago on one of their turf football/soccer fields, and it went well,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “And the way this spring has been with this only being our fourth game in four weeks, we wanted to do whatever we could to get a game in.
“I brought it up to our athletic director (Bob Gearhart) and he went with it and got everything squared away. Other than not having a fence in right field, it’s the same distance between the bases, same distance from the circle to home plate. It’s just like any other game.”
The Lady Bison jumped out to a 3-0 lead off Lady Mountie starter Alivia Bizzarri in the bottom of the first thanks to Bender, who hammered a pitch well over the head of P-O centerfielder Paige Jarrett, who had to turn and chase it down as it rolled to the fence on the visitor’s side of the football field. (Home plate was set up in the end zone by the bleachers near the softball field).
“Whether we have a fence or not, nobody can complain about that being an inside-the-park home run,” Danver said. “That would have been out of any field in the state.”
Ruby Singleton, who led off with a walk, and Lauren Ressler, who was hit by a pitch, scored on the Bender bomb.
Clearfield added to its advantage in the home half of the fifth, scoring five runs on four hits and getting helped along by two Lady Mountie errors.
“Those errors killed us,” P-O head coach Steve Frank said. “We can’t make those little mistakes like we did at the beginning of the game.”
Kylee Hertlein led off with an infield single that P-O shortstop London Cutler dove for, but couldn’t quite corral. Alexis Bumbarger sacrificed Hertlein to second and was safe at first herself due to a throwing error. Hertlein moved to third on the play.
After a strikeout, Singleton doubled to plate Hertlein. Emma Hipps followed with a base hit to plate Bumbarger and Hertlein, making the score 5-0.
Ressler roped a ball to the outfield for a base hit that scored Hipps and ended up on third due to an error.
That prompted a pitching change as Frank decided to put Karissa Taylor in the circle in place of Bizzarri.
Taylor got Bender to ground out, but Ressler scored on the play to up Clearfield’s lead to 8-0. The Lady Mountie pitcher then recorded a strikeout to get out of the inning with no further damage.
“We came out crushing the ball,” Danver said. “We hit some balls really hard. It was good, grabbing that lead. I would have liked to have seen us stay on the gas pedal a little more. We kind of slowed down, left a lot of runners on base, in the later innings of the game. But jumping out to the big lead was huge.”
With Clearfield on top 8-0, the game became a pitcher’s duel between Taylor and Hipps.
Taylor kept the Lady Bison offense at bay over her 4 2/3 innings of work. She only gave up one hit — a fifth-inning single to Singleton — but did have to work around some jams caused by four walks and three hit batters.
“I’m really happy the girls fought,” Frank said. “It’s tough to come back against (Clearfield). It’s the only game we got to play all week, which really stinks. But it is what it is. We’ll get to work (Friday) and get ready to play the next one.”
Hipps tossed all seven innings for the lady Bison but only enjoyed one 1-2-3 as P-O got six hits and walked three times against Hipps, who also hit a batter. It was also the first time this season, Hipps was unable to reach double digits in strikeouts as she was one off with nine.
“She threw well,” Danver said. “A lot of their batters shortened their swings, choked up to get the bat on the ball. I thought they did a good job doing that. But our defense played well behind Emma and I thought she got stronger as the game went on.”
Cutler led the Lady Mounties with three hits, while Bizzarri had two, including a fifth-inning triple. But she was thrown out by Lady Bison left fielder Anna Twigg trying to score on a possible sacrifice fly a batter later.
P-O loaded the bases in the sixth thanks to a Cutler single, Abby Vaux walk and an infield error that allowed Jocelyn Williams to reach.
But Hipps got Taylor to fly out to centerfielder Singleton to end the threat.
Singleton paced the Lady Bison offense with two hits, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.
“Ruby’s been great up top,” Danver said. “She’s been getting on base and showing some power. She did a good job getting things started. The whole way through the order I thought we did a pretty good job putting the bat on the ball.”
Clearfield improved to 4-0 overall and in the Mountain League, while P-O slipped to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in league play.
The Lady Bison are back in action today, hosting Tyrone.
P-O visits Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—0
Jarrett cf 4010, Cutler ss 4030, Vaux 1b 2000, Bryan 3b 2000, Chverchko 2b 3000, Williams c 2000, Taylor dp-p 2000, Bizzarri p-rf 3020, Hess lf 3000, Betz (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 26-0-6-0.
Clearfield—8
Singleton cf 3221, Hipps p 2112, Ressler 1b 3211, Bender c 4114, Fedder ss 2000, Benton rf 3000, Hertlein 2b 3110, Bumbarger 3b 1100, Cole dp 2000, Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 23-8-6-8.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 000 0—0 6 2
Clearfield 350 000 x—8 6 1
Errors—Bryan, Betz; Bumbarger. DP—Clearfield. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 8, Clearfield 7. 2B—Singleton. 3B—Bizzarri. HR—Bender (2 on, 1st). SAC—Bumbarger. SB—Bumbarger, Singleton. HBP—Ressler (by Bizzarri), Cole (by Taylor), Fedder (by Taylor), Hipps (by Taylor). WP—Bizzarri, Taylor 2; Hipps 2. PB—Bender.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Taylor—4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Hipps (4-0). LP—Bizzarri (1-3).
Time—2:02.