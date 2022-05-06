HYDE — After suffering its only loss of the season Monday in a disappointing 8-3 decision against Tyrone, the Clearfield softball team came back with a 9-3 victory over Hollidaysburg the next day.
The Lady Bison left little doubt that Monday’s loss is far in the rearview mirror with a resounding 9-0 victory over Bellefonte Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Emma Hipps fired a one-hit shutout, the defense was error free and the Lady Bison pounded out 13 hits, including five for extra bases to sweep the season series from Bellefonte.
“This is a week that started with us losing to Tyrone,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “Tyrone is playing really well right now and nothing against them, but I think Bellefonte is arguably the second-best team in our conference.
“And we went from losing to Tyrone the first game this week to almost 10-running Bellefonte. That’s a good way to rebound, good way to react to that loss and get back focused.”
Clearfield got all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first inning on Alaina Fedder’s two-out, two-run single. She plated Lauren Ressler, who doubled, and Olivia Bender, who drew a walk, on the play. Ressler and Bender both reached base with two outs.
The Lady Bison continued with two-out lightning in the third inning, scoring seven more runs.
Clearfield started the inning by loading the bases, getting base hits from Bender and Fedder and a perfectly-placed bunt single from Alexis Benton.
But Bellefonte nearly found a way to work out of the jam as Lady Raider starting pitcher Josselyn Nau got both Kylee Hertlein and Alexis Bumbarger to hit ground balls, and the defense cut down the lead runners at home both times.
But No. 9 hitter Alexis Cole delivered with perhaps the biggest hit of the game, belting a 2-1 offering from Nau into right center field for a bases-clearing double to make it 5-0.
“That was huge,” Danver said. “After putting the ball in play twice with the bases loaded and getting cut down at the plate on both of them, she came up huge to break the game open.
“It was big time. She had a couple hits in he first game against them that started things and came up big again this time.”
Ruby Singleton kept the rally going by reaching on an infield single and Hipps followed with a single on an 0-2 pitch that knocked in Anna Twigg, who was running for Cole.
Ressler then stepped to the plate and drilled the first pitch she saw over the center field fence for a 3-run homer and a 9-0 Lady Bison lead.
“Top to bottom we were really good at the plate today,” Danver said. “We had some huge at bats with two strikes and with clutch two-out hits. (Nau) is a good pitcher. she’s been putting up good numbers against everybody she pitches against.
“So great job by our girls getting in the box and just hitting the ball hard.”
Clearfield did not score again, but it didn’t need to with the way Hipps was dealing.
Hipps retired the first 18 Bellefonte batters she faced before Madison Melius broke up the perfect game with a clean single to left to lead off the seventh inning.
But Hipps got the next three batters to finish with a one-hitter. She struck out 13, giving her 153 in 82 innings this season.
“That was the best I’ve seen Emma pitch this year,” Danver said. “She was throwing hard today. And we made some great plays behind her.
“Ruby made a diving play in centerfield, Alexis Bumbarger made a nice play (at third), Alexis Benton came in hard to make a play (in shallow right field). All around we played good defensively today.”
Fedder led the Lady Bison with three hits. Bender and Benton both had two hits.
Bender, Bumbarger, Cole and Ressler all hit doubles.
Nau gave up nine runs on 12 hits in her three innings of work for Bellefonte. Alaina Smith came on in relief in the fourth and tossed three scoreless innings, giving up only a hit to Fedder and a walk to Benton with two outs in the sixth.
Clearfield improved to 12-1 overall and 9-1 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are scheduled to host Penns Valley today.
Bellefonte—0
Melius ss 3010, Reichart 2b 3000, Barnhart 3b 3000, Nau p 1000, Smith p 1000, Narehood ph 1000, Brown 1b 2000, Rimmey cf 2000, Novitski c 0000, Lose c 2000, Ripka lf 2000, Cotter rf 2000. Totals: 22-0-1-0.
Clearfield—9
Singleton cf 4110, Hipps p 3110, Ressler 1b 4223, Bender c 3120, Fedder ss 4032, Benton rf 3120, Hertlein 2b 4100, Bumbarger 3b 3110, Cole dp 3013, Twigg (flex) lf 0100. Totals: 31-9-13-9.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 000 000 0—0 1 0
Clearfield 207 000 x—9 13 0
LOB—Bellefonte 1, Clearfield 7. 2B—Ressler, Bumbarger, Cole, Bender. HR—Ressler (2 on, 3rd). PB—Novitski.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Nau—3 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Smith—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Hipps (11-1). LP—Nau.
Time—1:30.