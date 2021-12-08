HYDE — For the first time in over two decades, the Clearfield girls basketball team is under the direction of a new head coach.
Missy Helsel takes over the reins from Joey Castagnolo, who retired from the position in May after spending 22 years in charge of the Lady Bison, who won 229 games during his tenure.
Helsel has plenty of coaching experience and is happy to follow in the footsteps of Castagnolo at Clearfield.
“I have always enjoyed coaching and find it very rewarding to watch the players develop and grow through sports,” Helsel said. “I played against Joe, coached against Joe and officiated for him the past few years. I have a lot of respect for his programs over the past years.”
Helsel coached at Philipsburg-Osceola for a numbers of years and spent three seasons as the lead coach of the Lady Mounties, who had a pair of 13-10 campaigns with her at the helm and went to the D-6 playoffs all three seasons. Helsel was the 2008-09 Progressland Coach of the Year and went 4-0 in her meetings with the Lady Bison.
“I coached the varsity program at Philipsburg-Osceola 10 years ago,” Helsel said. “Before that I helped with their elementary and JV programs. I resigned my position there after having my three children in five years.
“I knew I wouldn’t be able to make the time commitment needed to run a varsity program. As my kids have gotten older, I have gotten back into coaching at the elementary in the Clearfield/St. Francis School District over the last few years.”
Helsel says the girls have been very receptive to the change in coaching staffs.
“The transition over the past weeks has been very positive,” Helsel said. “I didn’t see many girls over the summer and many of the team members played fall sports. I encourage all my athletes to play multiple sports. I think it’s important to build friendships in multiple circles, develop and maintain full body fitness and be coached by a variety of leadership.
“These girls understand what is and what will be expected of them as a member of the Lady Bison basketball team over the course of the year. Their level of intensity at practice is what will carry over to our competitions and determine how well we match up against other teams.”
Helsel has the luxury of six returning letterwinners, including seniors Emma Hipps and Lauryn Kitchen, juniors Alaina Fedder and Riley Ryen and sophomores Cayleigh Walker and Alayna Winters.
Hipps, a Mountain League All-Star and Progressland first-team all star least season, led the Lady Bison in scoring with 11.9 points per game. She also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.
“These girls are the core of our varsity program,” Helsel said. “They are working hard to build on the skills they need to get to the next level of play. Fedder and Walker will definitely help us out in the middle, providing the scoring in the paint while we will be relying on Kitchen, Ryen and Winters to do a majority of the ball handling. Emma is a scoring threat from anywhere on the court and has an overall great feel for the basketball court.”
The Lady Bison have a total of 16 girls on the roster, up from just nine a season ago. That gives Helsel plenty to choose from as she builds her rotation around the letterwinners.
“The girls are working hard in practice and challenging each other to fill those spots,” Helsel said. We have 16 players for the program, which is a great number. This team is going to pride themselves on defense. Every player that gets time on the floor will absolutely contribute on the defensive end.
“Other players that are going to see time on the varsity floor will be Kayla Reed, Hannah Glunt, Arika Jones, Jaylee Gill, Mckenna Lanager, Taylor Hudson and Kinley Reed.”
While the numbers and competitive practices have been great, Helsel says the Lady Bison’s No. 1 asset in their athleticism.
“I think our biggest strength at this point is having athletes on the team,”she said. “They understand what it takes to be successful from the other sports they play, and that mindset will carry over on the court.
“We are teaching them a new system, both on the offensive and defensive end. The Mountain League is always tough, so we are looking forward to seeing how we match up with the competition and what areas we need to focus on to improve our overall structure.”
Helping Helsel on her varsity staff are Sandy Bailor, Mandy Wolfel, Rachel Thompson, Corey Bookhamer and McLain Alt.
The Lady Bison are setting the bar high as far as goals go.
“We want to win a lot of ball games this year, more than years past,” Helsel said. We want to make the district playoffs and even win them. Goals are set high both individually and as a team, and once we achieve those we keep climbing.”
Clearfield opens it season today, traveling to Brookville to play the host Lady Raiders in the opening round of their tip-off tournament.
“I believe we are all excited to see what this season holds for us,” Helsel said. “Cayleigh Walker is back from an ACL surgery repair and cleared to play, which is absolutely remarkable in such a short amount of time.
“That is just one example of how hard these young ladies work, both on and off the court. Win or lose, I am proud to be their coach and excited for what the future holds.”
Roster
Seniors
*Emma Hipps, *Lauryn Kitchen, Kayla Reed.
Juniors
*Alaina Fedder, McKenna Lanager, *Riley Ryen.
Sophomores
Jaylee Gill, Taylor Hudson, Arika Jones, Zoah Mandel, *Cayleigh Walker, *Alayna Winters.
Freshmen
Caitlyn Albertson, Hannah Glunt, Kinley Reed, Eve Siegel.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
10—at Brookville Tournament, 6 p.m. 11—at Brookville Tournament, TBA. 14—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 15—at Punxsutawney, 7:15 p.m.. 17—Hollidaysburg. 21—at Bald Eagle Area. 29—at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.
January
4—Tyrone. 7—at Bellefonte. 11—at Huntingdon. 13—DuBois, 7:15 p.m. 14—Penns Valley. 17—Philipsburg-Osceola. 20—at Hollidaysburg. 21—at St. Marys. 24—Bald Eagle Area. 27—at Tyrone. 31—Bellefonte.
February
1—DuBois Central Catholic. 3—Huntingdon. 7—at Penns Valley. 16—Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.
Games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted