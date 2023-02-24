WESTOVER — The last 1:14 of Friday night’s D6 A semifinal between Harmony and St. Joseph’s had more twists and turns than a Spanish soap opera.
Nothing could set the ending quite better than the second-seeded Owls being down 74-73 with 0.2 seconds on the clock when Anthony Maseto hit Bracken perfectly with an inbounds pass that glanced his fingertips and went into the bucket as the buzzer sounded for the 75-74 victory.
The play was set up by a technical foul that was assessed to St. Joseph’s after they ran onto to the court to celebrate thinking that the game was over.
That sent Maseto to the line where he made one of two free throws and set up the game-winner by Bracken.
“I knew I was going to shoot the free throws,” said Maseto. “I made the first, but when I missed the second, I trusted completely in Jack. He’s been our best player all year and he still is. It was unbelievable for him to make that shot.”
The play was set up with a conversation with head coach Dylan Kurtz in the Owls’ last timeout of the game.
“There wasn’t much time on the clock,” said Kurtz. “Jack being the size he is, we knew we just had to get a play where we just threw it up to him. That was the play.”
Still Bracken wasn’t sold on the fact he was going to win it.
“When I saw him miss the free throw, my heart kind of dropped,” said Bracken.
“He (Maseto) threw a perfect pass to me and I didn’t expect to make it, I’m not going to lie. When it when in, it was just breathtaking.”
The game was officially over by then as the Harmony bench and starters ran to dogpile on Bracken in celebration.
It was a fitting end for the Owls, who missed out on the District 6 Class A championship game after a crushing loss to Bishop Carroll last season.
“I think it’s been since 2007 since Harmony has been there,” said Kurtz. “Last year, we were three points away from going.
“This group is special. They deserve to be there. They proved it tonight and they proved that against Bishop McCort.
“It’s been all year long. When the playoffs started, I read other papers that counted us out and didn’t give us a chance all year. This team has proven that they deserve to be here and deserve respect. This is a great group.”
The ending was a culmination of 1:14 that was nerve wracking for both fanbases.
St. Joseph’s led 69-66 before a Cohlton Fry bucket cut it to 69-68.
Harmony got a rebound and was going back down the court when Fry was called for a travel with 1:01 to play.
The Wolves’ Tim Peters got putback basket to go up 71-68.
Fry was fouled with 39.9 seconds to go. He hit one of two shots to cut it to 71-69.
Another Owl turnover with 32.2 seconds left gave St. Joseph’s back the ball, but another big rebound from Harmony got the ball back.
Bracken hit a bucket and got fouled with 7.7 seconds remaining, giving the Owls a 72-71 advantage.
But the Wolves went right back down the court and got the ball into Nick Warner for the easy bucket with 2.8 seconds remaining.
St. Joseph’s came out on the court to celebrate, but were given a sideline warning.
Harmony turned the ball over and fouled Warner with 0.8 seconds remaining. The team came back out on the court and was assessed a technical by the referees.
Warner hit one of his free throws to make it 74-72, giving the Owls a chance to tie it with their free throws.
Maseto drained the first, but missed the second, however the Owls got possession with 0.2 seconds remaining because of the technical, setting up the Maseto to Bracken pass that won it.
“It feels amazing,” Bracken said. “We have wanted to make it to the district final all year. This is what we worked for and we expected to be here.”
“This has always been the goal,” said Maseto. “It’s been a heck of a ride and it’s going to be fun to be there.
“This is the reason you play high school sports.”
Bracken finished the game with 27 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Fry added 25 points as well. He is two points away from 1,000 for his career.
Maseto netted eight points, six rebounds and four assists.
“We knew it was Anthony going to the line,” said Kurtz. “He’s been rock solid for us all year. That’s just our team. They pick each other up when something goes bad. And Jack finished the game for us. It didn’t even matter. I told Anthony to just shrug it off, we are on to the next one.”
Lucas Tarnow tallied seven rebounds and six points.
Stephen Perusso had nine points and four rebounds.
“Hats off to St. Joseph’s,” Kurtz said. “They are a great team and a great shooting team. And they were in it the whole game.
“My hats off to these boys. We dug deep. It was something that we wanted. We got upset last year against Bishop Carroll. We wanted this game and they came out and proved it.”
Harmony improved to 22-2 overall. The Owls play top-seeded Portage on Wednesday at Mount Aloysius at 7:30 p.m. in the District 6 Class A championship game.
St. Joseph’s Academy—74
N. Warner 4 2-4 10, Eby 4 1-3 12, Yartz 8 1-3 17, S. Gigante 1 1-2 3, Lower 10 0-0 24, Utery 0 0-0 0, Peters 4 0-0 8. Totals: 31 5-12 74.
Harmony—75
Fry 11 3-5 25, Maseto 2 2-4 8, Tarnow 3 0-0 6, Bracken 12 3-5 27, Perusso 3 0-0 9. Totals: 31 8-14 75.
Three-pointers: Eby 3, Lower 4. Maseto 2, Perusso 3.
Score by Quarters
St. Joseph’s 18 11 24 21—74
Harmony 14 19 24 18—75