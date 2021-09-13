COVID reared its ugly head in Week 3 of the high school football season, impacting a pile of games across the state, including one in Progressland as Glendale’s matchup with Everett was wiped out.
The remaining five area teams played and went 4-1 with the lone loss being West Branch’s 27-12 defeat to Juniata Valley. The Warriors gave the state-ranked Hornets all they wanted, however, trailing just 14-12 heading into the fourth quarter.
Clearfield’s defense continued to be impenetrable in a 53-7 rout of Penns Valley, which got its only points on a Pick-6.
Curwensville’s offense was clicking on all cylinders again in a 35-6 beating of Meyersdale, while the Mo Valley ground game showed up big in a Thursday-night special against Claysburg-Kimmel, piling up 313 yards in the 28-12 win.
Like the Black Knights, Philipsburg-Osceola earned its first win of 2021, needing its defense to stand up in a 7-6 victory over Huntingdon.
TOP
QUARTERBACKS
1. Curwensville’s Dan McGarry completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 208 yards and 19-yard scoring strike to Jake Mullins in the Golden Tide’s win over Meyersdale.
2. Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte hit on nine of his 16 throws for 133 yards against Penns Valley. Billotte also ran the ball six times for 51 yards and three scores.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Moshannon Valley’s Levi Knuth carried 22 times for 209 yards in Thursday’s win over Claysburg-Kimmel. Knuth had TD runs of 21, 8, 17 and 30 yards to lift the Knights to their first win of the 2021.
2. Bison running back Mark McGonigal carried 20 times against Penns Valley, gaining 172 yards and scoring two touchdowns on runs of 7 and 2 yards.
3. Curwensville’s Thad Butler toted the ball just 11 times in Friday’s win over Meyersdale, but amassed 160 yards, good for an average of 14.5 yards per carry. Butler scored on TD runs of 10, 76 and 6 yards.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. Curwensville’s Ty Terry followed up last week’s record-setting performance with nine receptions for 179 yards. He didn’t score a receiving touchdown but had a 77-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter to put the exclamation point on the Tide’s win.
2. P-O’s Nick Johnson made two catches for 96 yards, including a 69-yard first-quarter score that held up in the Mounties’ 7-6 win.
3. West Branch’s Parker Johnson hauled in two passes for 81 yards, including a 21-yard TD pass from Tyler Biggans in the third quarter that put the Warriors within striking distance 14-12 in their loss to Juniata Valley.
BIG PLAYS
1. Knuth ripped off a 21-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter that gave Mo Valley a 7-6 lead and jumpstarted an offense that piled up 405 total yards.
2. The Philipsburg-Osceola defense stopped Huntingdon’s 2-point conversion attempt with 3:24 left in the game and the Mounties held on for a 7-6 victory, its second straight win over the Bearcats.
STAT/FACT OF
THE WEEK
1. The Clearfield defense allowed 48 rushing yards to Penns Valley. The 48 yards is the most the Bison defense has given up on the ground in one game this season. Clearfield, which held BEA to negative rushing yards in Week 2 is giving up an average of just 7.3 rushing yards per contest.