It was a tough Week 2 for Progressland football teams as the area went just 1-5. The lone winner was Moshannon Valley, which had to rally to tie the game against Everett in the fourth quarter before taking down the host Warriors 35-27 in overtime.
West Branch nearly rallied for a late win as well, recovering from a 28-14 deficit to fall just a point short in a loss to Bucktail.
Clearfield and Glendale each lost road games in first-ever meeting with their opponents, the Bison dropping a 22-13 decision to Forest Hills, while the Vikings lost 14-7 to the Red Raiders.
Curwensville played Windber for the first time since the 1930s and fell to 0-5 all-time against the Ramblers after suffering a 42-7 setback, while Philipsburg-Osceola played Penn Cambria for just the second time in program history and found itself on the wrong end of a 34-3 score.
Top Quarterbacks
1. Warrior Tyler Biggans had a big game on the ground and through the air as he ran 15 times for 154 yards and a 39-yard score, while connecting on eight of his 17 pass attempts for 174 yards and two more scores.
2. Bison QB Will Domico was 15-of-27 for 167 yards and an 8-yard TD pass to Isaac Putt. Domico also had a 1-yard touchdown run as he was in on all 13 fourth-quarter points the Bison scored in their loss.
3. Knight signal-caller Jalen Kurten hit six of his 9 passes for 123 yards, including a 46-yard scoring strike to Lucas Yarger that tied the game late in the fourth. Kurten also ran in a 2-point conversion in OT.
Top Rushing
Leaders
1. Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart piled up 185 yards on 20 carries, scoring from 2 and 61 yards out in the first half and then adding the game-winner on a 1-yard run in OT.
2. Kephart’s teammate Lucas Yarger added 52 yards on nine runs and recorded two receptions for 54 yards — one a 46-yard TD grab with 8 seconds left in regulation that sent the game to overtime.
3. Tide RB Sam Gustaffson popped off a 60-yard run late in the fourth quarter against Windber to give him 68 yards on just three carries, which led Curwensville’s ground attack.
Top Aerial
Performances
1. Warrior Easton Emigh only caught two passes, but they were big ones as he had TD receptions of 43 and 71 yards, the second giving the Warriors a chance to win late in the fourth quarter against Bucktail.
2. Curwensville’s Hunter Tkacik caught five balls for 74 yards, including a 41-yarder on the Tide’s first drive that put them deep in Windber territory. That drive stalled on a turnover.
3. Clearfield’s Carter Freeland added to his area-leading totals after Week 1 by hauling in five more catches for 37 yards in the Bison’s loss to Forest Hills.
Big Plays
1. Domico tossed an apparent TD pass late in the first half against Forest Hills, which would have cut the deficit to 15-7 with a made PAT. But the play was called back on a 15-yard penalty and the Bison went to the half down 15-0.
2. The Bucktail defense stopped Biggans half a yard short on a 2-point conversion attempt after Emigh’s long TD catch to preserve the Bucks 28-27 victory.