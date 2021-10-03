Week 6 of the high school football season in Progressland had a little bit of everything.
There was a shootout and a two shutouts as well a a closely-contested contest. And unfortunately, COVID struck again, wiping one game off the schedule.
Clearfield remained unbeaten and the Bison defense pitched another shutout in a 49-0 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola. That's back-to-back shutouts for the Bison, who haven't been scored on since the second quarter in Week 4.
Glendale also pitched a shutout in a 21-0 road victory over Tussey Mountain.
On the other side of the coin was an offensive explosion at CNB Bank Stadium where Moshannon Valley and Mount Union combined for 891 total yards in the Tojans' 60-47 win.
Things got off to a fast start at L.T. Drivas Memorial as well as host West Branch shot out to a 21-14 first-quarter lead before falling to Southern Huntingdon 34-21.
Finally, Curwensville's game at Bellwood-Antis was canceled due to the Tide not having enough healthy bodies because of COVID protocols and injuries.
TOP QUARTERBACKS
1. Mo Valley's Jalen Kurten did his part in the Black Knights' shootout loss, throwing for 176 yards and three scores (all in the second half), hitting on five of his 10 pass attempts.
2. Clearfield's Oliver Billotte didn't throw a pass in the second half, but went 7-of-4 for 87 yards and TD tosses of 22 and 18 yards in the Bison win.
RUSHING
LEADERS
1. Glendale's Suds Dubler ran for 182 yards on 19 carries, scoring on runs of 11, 10 and 2 yards to account for all the Vikings' TDs in their win over Tussey.
2. Bison Mark McGonigal needed just nine carries to amass 150 yards and score on TD runs of 15 and 7 yards. McGonigal had 113 yards in the first quarter.
3. Mo Valley's Niko Smeal rushed for 124 yards on 18 carries and had touchdown runs of 4, 57 and 10 yards in the Knights' loss. Smeal also caught a 34-yard touchdown pass.
TOP AERIAL
PERFORMANCES
1. West Branch's Parker Johnson caught just two passes, but had a Progressland-high 99 yards receiving. His 58-yarder in the first quarter set up the game's first score.
2. Mo Valley's Ethan Webb hauled in three balls for 73 yards in the Knights' losss to Mount Union.
3. Clearfield's Karson Kline led all area receivers in receptions with five. He had 46 yards receiving.
BIG PLAYS
1.
STAT/FACT OF THE WEEK