PHILIPSBURG — Oliver Harpster poured in 30 points, Nick Johnson added 17 and the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team soared to a 74-44 victory over Curwensville in the opening round of the Philipsburg-Osceola Christmas Challenge on Wednesday.
Harpster netted 16 of his points in a decisive second quarter that saw the Mounties surge to a 40-25 halftime advantage after leading just 14-13 early in the frame.
P-O opened a 12-2 advantage in the first, going on a 10-0 run fueled by several Tide turnovers and four made free throws — two on a technical foul.
But Curwensville rallied and ended the frame on a 9-2 run behind five Andrew Wassil points and four from Dan McGarry.
After the Tide scored the opening bucket of the second quarter to make it 14-13, Harpster took over.
The senior guard was scorching hot from behind the arc, drilling four 3-pointers in the frame, while also connecting on 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.
Johnson added eight points, also going 4-for-4 from the free throw line to aid the Mounties second-quarter surge.
Curwensville continued to have turnover woes in the second quarter, losing the ball seven more times to make it 15 in the half. The Tide were also in a bit of foul trouble and had P-O in the double bonus midway through the second.
The Mounties hit 8-of-9 from the line in the frame and went 18-of-22 in the game.
Harpster started the second half the way he ended the first, connecting on another 3-pointer, jumpstarting the Mounties offense, which outscored Curwensville 17-8 in the stanza. Harpster scored eight more in the third, giving him 30 before the start of the fourth.
P-O led 57-33 after three quarters of play.
The Mounties finished off the game by winning the fourth 17-11.
Brandon Hahn netted five in the frame for P-O, while Johnson and Camden Mason each scored four.
Jake DeSimone joined Harpster and Johnson in double figures with 10 points.
Johnson led P-O in rebounds with five, while DeSimone and Hahn each had four. Lucas Peterson recorded four assists. Johnson dished out three.
McGarry led the Golden Tide with 10 points. Davis Fleming added seven and Parker Wood netted six. Chandler English’s five boards and two steals paced the Curwensville defense.
The Golden Tide slipped to 2-3 with the loss, while the Mounties improved to 2-4.
Curwensville plays Bald Eagle Area today at 6 in the tournament consolation game. P-O matches up with St. Joseph’s Academy in the title game that follows.
St. Joe’s beat BEA 59-50 in overtime in the other first-round game.
Curwensville—44
Fleming 3 0-0 7, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Wood 3 0-0 6, McGarry 4 2-2 10, Colton 1 0-0 2, English 2 1-2 5, Sutika 0 0-0 0, Wassil 2 0-0 5, Holland 1 0-0 2, H. Tkacik 2 1-1 5, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-5 44.
Philipsburg-Osceola—74
Peterson 0 0-0 0, Mason 2 0-0 4, Johnson 6 5-6 17, DeSimone 4 4-4 12, Harpster 10 4-5 30, Meyers 0 0-1 0, Hahn 2 3-4 7, Lamb 0 2-2 2, Mattier 1 0-0 2, Phillippi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 18-22 74.
Three-pointers: Wassil, Fleming; Harpster 6.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 11 14 8 11—44
P-O 14 26 17 17—74