WESTOVER — Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning tied 4-4 with Glendale, Harmony head coach Harvey Westover knew it was now or never for his team to take the lead.
The Owls had their No. 2-4 hitters up, which had been on base five times already in the game.
Anthony Maseto got things started with a laser shot into center, followed by a single into right by Jack Bracken.
With runners on second and third, Lucas Tarnow stepped up to the plate and launched a pitch into the right field, allowing Maseto score the winning run and give Harmony the 5-4 victory.
“That’s Luke,” Westover said. “He did that last year a number of times. That’s all we needed was a base hit and that’s what he gave us. It was a little too close for comfort.
“We can’t play like this in the playoffs or we aren’t going to be in there too long.”
The Owls had taken the lead twice against the Vikings, only for Glendale to rally and string some hits together.
All four of the Vikings’ runs came off Harmony starter Bracken, who threw 99 pitches over four innings.
JJ Sward came on in relief to start the fifth and locked down the Vikings, allowing just three baserunners — two on errors and one intentional walk to Troy Misiura.
He struck out four batters and threw three innings of hitless ball to earn his third win of the season.
“He was phenomenal,” said Westover. “He came in and did what he has done for me all year. He just shuts them down.
“He is a contact pitcher and strikes out a lot. I couldn’t ask anything more for a No. 3 pitcher. He could be a No. 1 on any other team.”
Glendale starter Mason Peterson also threw well, tossing five innings and allowing just two earned runs on five hits. He left after tossing 92 pitches and was one of three seniors (Britton Spangle and Tannor Holes) to have to leave the game early due to a scholarship banquet.
“Mason pitched an excellent game,” said Vikings head coach Scott Misiura.
“It was awesome. It was his last game and it sucked that he had to leave there at the end.
“But I couldn’t have asked for anything more from Mason, and our other two seniors, Tannor and Britton.”
Peterson was relieved by Landen McGarvey, who threw one-plus inning and surrendered the winning hit.
Harmony took the early 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run single from Bracken in the bottom of the first inning.
The Owls had started off the game with three straight singles, with Cohlton Fry and Maseto coming home on Bracken’s hit.
Glendale tied things up in the bottom of the third, as Logan Ruffaner reached on an error and moved to second when Jacob Lukehart drew a walk.
A single by Bryson Davis loaded the bases for Misiura, who was hit in the arm by a pitch, forcing home Ruffaner’s pinch runner Landon Gallaher.
A sac fly by Peterson drove home Lukehart to knot it at 2-2.
Bracken struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
“We had some hits,” Coach Misiura said. “We started off a little slow. Jack’s a good pitcher. When he throws hard he can amp it up. Everybody struggles through the first time through the lineup and then come back through.
“That’s been us all year, off and on, off and on. We had a lot of close games this year.”
Harmony scored two more runs in the bottom of the third, as the top of the order came back round again.
Maseto reached on a one-out error, while Tarnow reached on two-out error.
A third error allowed Maseto to come home before Tarnow came on the next pitch, which was wild and went to the backstop.
Harmony didn’t keep the lead for long, however, as the Vikings tied back up in the top of the fourth.
McGarvey reached on a walk, while Ruffaner singled to put runners on first and second.
Davis was hit by a pitch, loading the bases again for Misiura, who singled into left with two outs, plating both McGarvey and Ruffaner.
Bracken got a fly out to end it on his 99th pitch.
Harmony put runners on in the fifth, but a caught stealing and a pop up to first base helped Peterson, who struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.
The Owls had a 1-2-3 sixth, setting up Tarnow’s heroics in the bottom of the seventh.
“We played today like we rusty from not playing for two weeks, even though we played Monday,” said Westover. “These kids do not quit. They fight tooth and nail. They made mistakes, but they got out of jams.
“I give Glendale all the credit in the world. They came in here and played us tough in their last game. Those kids deserve a lot credit too.”
Harmony improved to 11-2 overall and 5-2 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Owls host the winner of Bishop Carroll and Claysburg-Kimmel on Monday in the District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals.
“I am extremely proud of these kids,” said Coach Misiura. “For what they did this year to turn this program around. All the credit goes to them. It’s so phenomenal to me.
“So many coaches and teams we’ve played couldn’t believe basically what we did in one year. That’s to the kids and their work ethic and doing what they do.”
Glendale finished the season at 6-12 overall and 3-5 in the MVL.
Glendale—4
Davis cf 3010, Misiura 1b-ss 1013, Peterson p 2001, Kaufman 1b 1000, Spangle 3b 4000, Holes ss 4000, Rivera rf 4000, Potutschnig c 1000, Sutton dh 2000, McGarvey rf-p 1100, Kitko rf 1000, Ruffaner 2b 3110, Gallaher pr 0100, Lukehart lf 2100. Totals: 25-4-3-4.
Harmony—5
Fry c 4110, Maseto ss 4320, Bracken p 4032, Tarnow cf 4111, Sward 3b 3010, Hutton 1b 1000, Pearce lf 3000, Bailey 2b 3000, Perruso rf 2000. Totals: 28-5-8-3.
Score by Innings
Glendale 002 200 0—4 3 3
Harmony 202 000 1—5 8 3
Errors—Holes 2, Misiura. Hutton 2, Perruso. LOB—Glendale 7, Harmony 8. DP—Harmony 1. SF—Peterson. SB—McGarvey. Maseto, Bracken 2. CS—Bracken (by Potutschnig). HBP—Misiura 2, Davis.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO. McGarvey—1+ IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Harmony: Bracken—4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO. Sward—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Sward (3-0). LP—McGarvey (2-4).