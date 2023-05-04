Harmony’s Jack Bracken became the first Progressland athlete to make the first team of the 2023 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball team on Wednesday.
Bracken joins four-time Progressland Player of the Year Kody Trude of West Branch, who was a two-time second teamer in 2A, as well as Clearfield’s Will Myers, who was a third teamer in 3A, and Cole Miller, who made the third team in 4A this year.
“It’s unbelievable to make the team,” said Bracken. “I have never really thought about it. I was just kind of like ‘Wow’ when I heard.
“It’s really great to be able to represent my community and my team.”
When Bracken saw the list on Wednesday, he recognized a few of the names.
Two of his teammates on the Laurel Highlands Storm AAU joined him on the Class A first team.
Both Pace Prosser and Craig Jarvis of Berlin Brothersvalley made the first team, while Prosser’s dad, Tanner was the Coach of the Year. The Mountaineers lost to Imani Christian in the PIAA Class A title game.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to share this with them,” Bracken said. “I didn’t think that all three of us would make it. It’s good experience for our AAU team for sure.”
Bracken was the leading scorer and key man in the Owls’ magical run to the PIAA Class A quarterfinals, where they fell to Farrell.
Harmony went 23-4 on the season, made it to the District 6 A title game and won a PIAA playoff game for the first time in 23 years.
“It’s a big honor and there is no one more deserving,” said Owls head coach Dylan Kurtz. “To do it as a junior to boot. But he is a great kid and he really deserves it with the amount of hard work he has put in.”
The 2023 Progressland Player of the Year averaged 22.6 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game.
He added 3.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.
“He’s led the team in a lot of things, including scoring,” Kurtz said. “But his assists also speak volumes. He is a great team player and he plays the game the right way.
“He knew coming into this season that a lot of teams would focus on him and he adjusted. He plays the game the right way.
“We like having the ball in his hands. He makes incredible decisions with the ball.”
Harmony was co-champs of the Moshannon Valley League and Bracken was named the MVL MVP.
It was a fitting end to the season with the team’s four seniors, who Bracken has been playing with since third grade.
“It was everything we expected it to be,” Bracken said. “It hurt to not win the District 6 championship game, but it’s been everything to spend my last year with them. Just because of how close we are. They are the brothers I never had.
“I couldn’t have done any of this without their support and the support of my coaches and my family and my community. They always have my back.
“This (honor) definitely tops the list, just because of how many players there are in the state and how small Harmony is.
“I’m just honored to represent my team and my community.”
“For him to be the first first teamer from Progressland, with the amount of talent we have had around not just Harmony, but with players like Kody Trude from West Branch, it just speaks wavelengths.
“I texted him to let him know how happy I was for him. I’m just happy for him that he was able to be recognized and receive that honor.
“I’m just really happy that I get to coach him another year.”