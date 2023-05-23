WESTOVER — After catching nine innings of baseball, Harmony catcher Cohlton Fry got overheated after his last inning behind the dish.
He came into the dugout, threw up and got some water, before heading back out to hit.
Fry came to the plate with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the ninth inning in probably one of the most important at-bats of his career.
The choice was simple, get the tying run in or go home.
Fry chose neither.
He launched a two-run double into the outfield, allowing both runners to score to give Harmony its first-ever playoff victory in school history, 8-7.
“It’s not pretty, but these kids do not quit,” said Harmony head coach Harvey Westover. “We were at the bottom of the order and those kids did great for us. They got us to the top of the order and Colt got the big hit to get them scored.”
It was an amazing comeback for the top-seeded Owls, who made several baserunning and throwing errors on the day.
“It was a hard fought game,” said Claysburg-Kimmel head coach Ross Helsel. “It was a good game. It was just a hard pill to swallow losing it that way.
“The kids kept battling. They wanted to win.”
Harmony went ahead 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Anthony Maseto walked, stole second and scored on a single by JJ Sward.
Maseto made way to start the top of the seventh to Sward after throwing 101 pitches.
Sward got a quick out, but walked two batters.
Westover made the decision to go to Bracken.
“Jarrod did fine,” Westover said. “I wanted a strikeout pitcher in there with two on.”
Bracken hit the first batter he faced before getting a ground out, which scored the tying run.
He then got a pop up to short to end the frame.
Harmony went down in order in the seventh with their seventh, eighth and ninth hitters up, sending it to extras.
After a scoreless ninth, the Owls were back down at the bottom of their lineup in desperate need of baserunners.
Zach Hutton drew a walk and Hunter Pearce got an infield single, before Hutton got picked off second.
Claysburg reliever Brayden Haney struck out the next batter, bringing up No. 9 hitter Stephen Perruso.
Perruso, who had a sacrifice and two hits on the day, drew a walk, turning the lineup over for Fry’s heroics.
“I can’t ask for more from these kids,” said Westover. “These kids do not quit. We have asked a lot of the bottom of the order and they came through today.
“We also made two big throws and threw two kids out at home. Luke (Tarnow) made one and Jack made one on the relay. Without that, we don’t go extras.”
Fry finished the day 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Tarnow added two RBIs and a double.
Bracken picked up the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk.
The Owls finished the game with four errors and had three runners thrown out on the basepaths.
“We had too many mistakes today,” Westover said. “They will be corrected. We can’t play that way against our next opponent.
“It’s good that you are good enough to win and do that, but I am too old for this.”
Harmony improved to 12-2 overall.
The Owls play fourth-seeded Portage, a 2-1 winner over Bishop McCort on Friday. The time is TBA due to Harmony’s graduation that night.
Claysburg-Kimmel—7
Oakes 1b-lf 5011, M. Campagna c 4120, Furry p 0000, Douglas dh-p-1b 3111, Bush pr 0100, Bauman cf 4011, Z. Campagna ss 4111, Buell 2b 5110, Schneider lf-3b 3010, Haney 3b-p 4111, Ebersole rf 4111. Totals: 36-7-10-6.
Harmony—8
Fry c 5234, Maseto p-ss 3110, Bracken ss-3b-p 5010, Tarnow cf 3012, Sward 3b-p-3b 4011, Hutton 1b 4020, Pearce lf 4210, Bailey 2b 4110, Perruso rf 2220. Totals: 34-8-13-7.
Score by Innings
Claysburg 100 400 101—7 10 0
Harmony 120 201 002—8 13 4
Errors—Hutton, Sward, Perruso 2. LOB—Claysburg-Kimmel 8, Harmony 11. DP—Claysburg-Kimmel 1. 2B—Douglas, Bauman. Fry, Tarnow. SB—M. Campagna. Fry, Maseto 2, Bracken. SAC—Perruso. HBP—Bauman, Schneider. Fry.
Pitching
Claysburg-Kimmel: Furry—1+ IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Douglas—6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Haney—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Sward—1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Bracken—2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Bracken (4-1). LP—Haney.