WESTOVER — Coming into Friday’s game, the Moshannon Valley and Harmony baseball teams had played 10 games between them.
While the Owls were able to get a quick win on Wednesday over Purchase Line to keep top pitcher Anthony Maseto eligible, the Knights didn’t have the luxury of either of their top two pitchers in Michael Kitko and Zach Witherow.
Harmony rode Maseto through five plus innings, bringing on Lucas Tarnow, who gutted out two more to get the 13-12 victory.
But it wasn’t easy. Or pretty.
“They don’t quit,” said Owls head coach Harvey Westover. “It’s fun coaching them. They get down on themselves sometimes and mistakes roll us. But they correct those mistakes and that’s all you can ask. I always tell them to forget it. Move on to the next kid. I’m just really proud of the way they played today.”
The Knights took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first.
Moshannon Valley’s Jake O’Donnell walked, then moved to third on an error on a grounder hit by Kitko. A single by Witherow brought home O’Donnell, before Kitko scored on an Ethan Webb RBI single.
Christian Nelson had the big hit of the frame, smacking a two-run double into right to plate Witherow and Webb and make it 4-0.
Harmony got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first, as Curtis Boring reached on a walk, then moved to third on a single by Maseto. A wild pitch allowed Boring to score, cutting it to 4-1.
The Owls had their big inning in the third, scoring eight runs, to take the 9-4 lead.
Maseto had a bases-clearing double, while Cohlton Fry had a two-run single on a ball that took a bad hop on the edge of the grass before shooting into the outfield.
Zach Hutton also had an RBI single, in the frame, which saw Knights starter Tanner Kephart relieved by Webb.
Moshannon Valley made it 9-5 in the top of the fourth when Kaydin Hansel blasted a solo homer over the left-field fence.
Harmony added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Maseto doubled to start the inning. Bracken doubled him home, before scoring on two wild pitches.
The Owls left runners on second and third, but failed to get any more runs across.
Moshannon Valley had its biggest offensive frame in the sixth, belting six hits and score six runs to make it 11-11.
Maseto reached what the home book had as 96 pitches and the Mo Valley book had 101. So Westover opted to just pull him and put in Tarnow.
“I was going to put him in anyway, so it just helped me make the decision quicker,” Westover said. “Lucas did a good job for us in a tough situation.”
The Knights got RBIs singles from Sam Lukehart, O’Donnell and Kephart, as well as a two-run double from Kitko.
“We knew playing five games this week it would be tough,” said Knights head coach Ryan Cornelius. “We were limited on pitchers a little bit. We played a doubleheader yesterday, so we knew we’d have to get our bats going.
“We just waited too long to get that going.”
Moshannon Valley pushed the go-ahead run across in the top of the seventh inning, as Kephart reached on a walk. Kitko’s second double of the day plated Kephart to make it 12-11.
Harmony got out of the inning without any more trouble, leaving them their last at-bats.
Maseto doubled on the first pitch he saw, while Bracken drew a four-pitch walk. Both stole a base, leaving runners in scoring position with no outs for Tarnow.
After throwing one pitch to Tarnow, Hansel was lifted and relieved by O’Donnell.
Tarnow took the second pitch O’Donnell threw him and lined it down the right-field line, allowing Maseto to easily score and Bracken to slide home with the winning run ahead of the throw.
The Owls earned their ninth win and their first trip to the District 6 Class A playoffs which begin next week.
“The bottom of the lineup did well today,” Westover said. “We had drew some walks and got a couple of hits. That’s what you need and that’s what helps you score 13 runs. I’d take our top 4 guys against anybody.
“It feels great to make the playoffs. I went to this school. I played here. I have kept the clock at basketball for over 30 years. I should’ve done this (taken the baseball job) a long time ago. These are some great kids.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 9-8 overall, 3-4 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Knights host Curwensville on Monday.
Harmony improved to 9-3 overall and 3-3 in the MVL. The Owls travel to Curwensville on Tuesday for doubleheader.
Moshannon Valley—12
O’Donnell cf 4221, Kephart p-lf 4221, Kitko 3b-c 5223, Witherow ss 5131, Webb lf-p-2b 5121, Evans 1b 3000, Hummel rf 0000, Nelson dh 3112, Hansel 2b-p 3211, Gregg c 2000, Lukehart 3b 1011, Delattre 0100. Totals: 35-12-14-11.
Harmony—13
Fry c 5122, Boring cf 3200, Maseto p-1b 4443, Bracken ss 4321, Tarnow 3b 3022, Hutton 1b-3b 4121, Sward 2b 2110, Elli lf 3000, Bailey rf 3100. Totals: 31-13-13-9.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 400 106 1—12 14 5
Harmony 108 020 2—13 13 2
Errors—Bracken 3, Bailey, Boring. LOB—Moshannon Valley 7, Harmony. DP—Harmony 1. 2B—Kitko 2, Witherow. Maseto 3, Tarnow. HR—Hansel (solo, 4th) SB—Kephart, Kitko, Witherow, Webb. Maseto 3, Bracken, Sward, Fry.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Kephart—2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO. Webb—2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Hansel—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. O’Donnell—0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—5+ IP, 10 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Tarnow—2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Tarnow (1-0). LP—Hansel (0-2).