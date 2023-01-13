WESTOVER — Harmony jumped out to a 9-0 lead over visiting Curwensville on Thursday night and never looked back, toppling the Lady Tide 50-28.
The Lady Owls had two players in double figures and five players with seven or more rebounds.
It was all Lady Owl Jaylee Beck to start the game. Beck scored the first three buckets of the game, before teammate Sydney Winings drilled a three to make it 9-0.
“That’s what we were shooting for was a fast start,” said Harmony head coach Kristen Winings.
“We wanted to come out quick and keep going.
“They are loving it right now. We have been shooting for this all season. Hopefully, we keep the momentum going.”
Curwensville got on the board with 3:35 to go in the first quarter as Joslynne Freyer hit a jumper to cut it to 9-2.
The Lady Tide got just one more point in the first quarter, a free throw from Addison Butler right at the end of the frame.
Harmony led 17-3 after one with 12 of those points coming from Beck. She finished the night with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
“Jaylee always plays hard,” said Coach Winings. “She just keeps going and going.”
Curwensville, which struggled with outside shooting all night, did a have a bright spot in Brooklynn Price, who was dominant on the boards.
Price had 10 rebounds and six points in the game.
“She’s doing everything I need her to do,” said Curwensville head coach Dawna Wheeler. “I’d like her to play with a little more confidence. But she does everything I ask of her. She is so frustrated, but she’s playing her tail off honestly.
“I’m glad she is frustrated, because we aren’t getting the results we want, but her herself is doing a good job.”
The second half was much better for the Lady Tide, who went to the line 13 times, converting on all but two shots.
Price was 4-for-4 in the half, while Karleigh Freyer was 3-for-3.
“We’ve really been working on free throws,” said Wheeler. “Everything at practice has been a contest. They have to shoot free throws and beat me and beat Coach (Jim) Hoyt.
“We’ve struggled with free throws, but that has gotten better. We just have to put the outside shooting together.”
Harmony outscored the Lady Tide 10-9 in the third quarter, with freshman Jayden Fry getting four of those points.
One of those buckets came on the transition after a rebound by Beck and a long pass to a streaking Fry.
“We’ve really been working on getting the rebound and working it to the outlet and getting it down the court,” said Coach Winings.
Harmony closed out the game on an 11-10 run, setting the final at 50-28.
Winings finished the game with 11 points and seven rebounds. Jessalyn Schneider had 11 rebounds and nine points, while Fry finished with seven rebounds and six points.
For Curwensville, Freyer had 11 points and eight rebounds. Pentz added seven rebounds.
Curwensville fell to 0-11 overall and 0-4 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Lady Tide head to Mount Union tonight.
Harmony improved to 2-9 overall and 1-2 in the MVL.
The Lady Owls host West Branch on Tuesday.
Curwensville—28
Pentz 1 1-4 3, Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 1-2 1, Freyer 4 3-3 12, Passmore 2 3-4 7, Price 1 4-4 6, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 12-17 28.
Harmony—50
Winings 5 0-1 11, Keener 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0, H. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Passmore 1 1-2 3, S. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 1-2 1, Sheredy 0 0-0 0, Beck 9 2-9 20, Schneider 4 1-4 9, Fry 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 5-18 50.
Three-pointers: Winings.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 3 6 9 10—28
Harmony 17 11 11 11—50