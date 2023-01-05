The Harmony boys basketball team has been on a roll, losing just one game in eight.
The Moshannon Valley boys have had the opposite luck, but it didn’t matter coming into Wednesday night’s Moshannon Valley League showdown.
The Knights cut it close a couple of times, but the Owls were just too much down the stretch as they improved to 8-1 with a 67-52 victory.
“It’s always nice to get a win,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “We played great certain moments of the game and other times it felt like we backed off.
“As for our effort I thought it was great, like I said we just had some moments in the game were we backed off.”
Harmony broke out to a 19-10 advantage after one quarter thanks to 12 points from Jack Bracken.
The Owls widened the lead to 36-23 at the half, as four starters found the hoop in the frame.
Bracken picked up his third foul in the second quarter, but continued to pull down rebounds with teammate Lucas Tarnow the rest of the game.
Bracken finished the night with 11 rebounds, while Tarnow had 12.
Moshannon Valley found its feet in the third quarter, outscoring the Owls 14-7 and closing it to 45-37 after three.
Sam Howard had six of those points, including a coast-to-coast drive that ended with an and one. He dropped that in to keep the Knights right in the thick of things.
“Overall, I thought the guys played pretty well,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Justin Rydbom. “We came out and played the entire game with much more defensive intensity than we have throughout the beginning of the season. We were a little sloppy early with some of our passes that allowed Harmony to get some easy buckets, but the boys battled back in the third quarter and cut the lead in half, putting little pressure on Harmony.
“I’ve got to give credit to the Harmony kids, they ramped up their intensity in the fourth, keeping us from completing a comeback.
Both teams struggled with turnovers on the night, with Moshannon Valley committing 28 and Harmony with 18.
Two of those turnovers allowed the Knights to pull to within 53-45 midway through the fourth.
But Harmony buckled down when it needed to, looking to Bracken and Cohlton Fry for big buckets when it needed them.
Fry had nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Maseto also drained a big three to give the Owls a 58-46 lead before buckets from Fry and Tarnow helped put the game out of reach.
Tarnow finished the game with 13 points.
Bracken led all scorers with 27 points on the night.
“These kids are building confidence, now we just need do a better job on the defensive boards,” said Rydbom. “Jack Bracken killed us on the boards and got a lot of easy second and third chance points.
“I have to tip my cap to Jack, he’s a good player who is very active on the boards. We have to start getting a body and guys and do a better job of boxing out.”
Moshannon Valley was led by Howard’s 20 point-night. He also had five rebounds.
Landyn Evans added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Tanner Kephart netted 11 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter.
“Sam Howard is just a really good basketball player and a leader,” Rydbom said. “He can do everything well and he has no quit in him. Sam is a guy that can have and I’ve come to expect nearly a double-double every night.
“Landyn is a kid that is really beginning to develop into a solid player. Obviously, his size is something that is an asset and can pose problems for opposing teams. It is a shame that he lost a lot of time last season with an injury, but he gets better each game. He can be a huge presence in the paint, and as we saw, he also has the ability to step out and hit from deep as well. I thought he played well tonight and will continue to do so.
“And, Tanner Kephart, once he allows the game to come to him and slows down, he can really get going. He has a ton of energy and is starting to come into his own, which will only help our team as we continue throughout the season.”
Moshannon Valley fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the MVL. The Knights travel to Glendale this evening.
Harmony (8-1, 2-0) travels to Blacklick Valley on Friday.
In the junior varsity game, the Knights won 49-35.
Harmony—67
Fry 8 5-7 22, Maseto 2 0-0 5, Tarnow 5 3-5 13, Bracken 13 1-4 27, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Perusso 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 9-16 67.
Moshannon Valley—52
Hummel 2 0-0 5, T. Kephart 4 2-4 11, Howard 9 2-2 20, Beish 0 0-0 0, Evans 7 1-2 16, Gardner 0 0-0 0, K. Kephart 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-8 52.
Three-pointers: Fry, Maseto. Hummel, T. Kephart, Evans.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 19 19 7 22—67
Mo Valley 10 13 14 17—52