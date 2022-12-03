WESTOVER — After going 19-4 and falling one game short of the PIAA playoffs last season, the Harmony boys basketball team is wiping the slate clean and focusing on the here and now.
The Owls return four letterwinners in seniors Colt Fry, Anthony Maseto and Lucas Tarnow as well as junior Jack Bracken.
“I have been with this group for a couple years now and they know what I expect from them, both on and off the court,” said Owls head coach Dylan Kurtz. “We have a couple young guys this year and our older guys have been great leaders and helping out our younger guys all summer.”
Harmony is coming off a great year in both of its boys sports, making the district playoffs for the first time in baseball as well.
“These guys had a tremendous season last year, bringing home the MVL banner after 10 years and being 3 points away from going to the District 6 Single A Championship,” Kurtz said. “As we look into this season, we want to take the momentum from last year to this year, but it’s a new year.
“As great of a season we had last year we fell short of what we wanted to achieve and we look forward to taking this year game-by-game and making it back to the playoffs.”
Also back for the Owls are senior Zach Hutton and sophomores Owen Bailey, Kacey Brothers, Dakota Friend and JJ Sward.
“I’m looking to see which guys are going to step up and take that next step this year.” said Kurtz. “We have been telling these guys all summer that there is a lot of opportunities this year. We have a good group of guys for JV this year and we are very excited to see these kids battle.”
Harmony also brought up three freshmen in Carter Doland, Steven Pearce and Hunter Perruso.
“I think the greatest positive I’m seeing from this group is how we play as one,” Kurtz said. “We also are learning that everyone on this team has a role. We have a lot of guys who are accepting their roles and excelling in them.”
Kurtz said the team has been focusing its practices on improving its defense.
“Our big push this year is defense,” he said. “We know our guys are able to score the basketball at a high rate and we want to focus on holding teams to less points this year.
“Between Colt Fry and Jack Bracken holding down our backcourt and Anthony Maseto and Lucas Tarnow holding down our front-court I think we will be able to hold teams to less points.”
All four letterwinners will start, with the fifth spot still up in the air. Kurtz said that fifth starter could be a game-by-game basis depending on who the Owls play.
Goals for the season have not changed from year to year for the team.
“After winning the MVL title last year, that is something we would like to keep at Harmony, but we know that won’t be an easy task,”said Kurtz. “However, we are up for the challenge.
“Also, after making the playoffs the last two years and falling short of the championship game last season, that is something we all want this year. With that being said, we are gonna take it game by game and put the work in.”
Kurtz said the key is for the guys to focus on the future and not the past.
“What we accomplished last year was great, but it’s a new year and none of that matters,” he said. “We as a team know what it’s going take to get back to the playoffs this year and with falling short of the championship game I believe it made us want it even more this year.
“As far as pressure, I don’t think there is any. These kids know what is expected of them and are ready to start the journey back to the playoffs.”
Kurtz will once again be assisted by Jeremy Bracken.
“Jeremy has been a tremendous help the past three years,” he said. “I lean on Jeremy a lot and still continue to learn from him. Fortunately, he coached the boys in junior high, so they have a great relationship. It also creates consistency within our team.”
Harmony opens the season on Dec. 7, hosting Purchase Line.
Roster
Seniors
*Colt Fry, Zach Hutton, *Anthony Maseto, *Lucas Tarnow.
Juniors
*Jack Bracken.
Sophomores
Owen Bailey, Kacey Brothers, Dakota Friend, JJ Sward.
Freshmen
Carter Doland, Steven Pearce, Hunter Perruso.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
7—Purchase Line. 12—Northern Cambria. 14—DuBois Central Catholic. 16—at Ferndale. 20—at Curwensville. 28—at Purchase Line Christmas Tournament. 29—at Purchase Line Christmas Tournament.
January
3—at Northern Cambria. 4—at Moshannon Valley. 6—at Blacklick Valley. 11—at West Branch. 13—Marion Center. 19—Moshannon Valley. 23—at Glendale. 27—West Branch. 31—Blacklick Valley.
February
2—Purchase Line. 6—Glendale. 8—Curwensville. 10—Ferndale.
All games begin at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.