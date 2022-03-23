WESTOVER — Despite a small roster, Harmony head baseball coach Harvey Westover feels his team will be competitive this season.
The Owls return eight letterwinners in seniors Curtis Boring, TJ Elli and Ethan Cornelius, juniors Cohlton Fry, Anthony Maseto, Zach Hutton and Lucas Tarnow, and sophomore Jack Bracken.
Those eight helped form the bulk of the stats for the team last year.
“We have some talent back,” said Westover. “I really feel like we can be competitive. Most of them have just come off a successful basketball campaign, so they are good athletes.”
New to the team are freshmen Owen Bailey, Dakota Friend and JJ Sword.
“I feel like all three freshmen will be able to make a contribution this season,” Westover said.
Harmony will look to Bracken, Maseto and Fry as their main pitching rotation. Curtis Boring, who was 3-1 last season, could also see some time, but has had elbow soreness.
Maseto threw 19 1/3 innings last year, going 2-1 with a 3.98 ERA. Bracken tossed 13 2/3 innings, going 0-4 with an 8.19 ERA.
Fry’s time on the mound will depend on how often he is needed to catch. The Owls lost Isaac Elias, a stalwart behind the dish to graduation.
Aside from Fry, who caught in Little League, the only other player with catching experience is Lucas Tarnow, who caught last year in a game.
Westover says he will likely split time between the duo.
“I prefer to keep Colt in the field since he is so good defensively,” Westover said. “If we can get Lucas up to speed, then that may change. Lucas has speed and works hard, so we’ll see who ends up getting the bulk of the playing time back there.”
Fry will likely play the outfield if he isn’t pitching or catching. Maseto will play first, as will Zach Hutton if Maseto pitches. Bracken will be the team’s starting shortstop when he isn’t on the mound. Sward will man the hot corner, with Tarnow also playing third when he isn’t catching. Boring will start in centerfield, while Elli will play left. Bailey, Cornelius and Friend will hold down the other spot.
“We have had 11 kids every year I’ve been here,” Westover said. “Obviously, we need to stay healthy and avoid injuries or COVID. I’ve told the kids they have to be versatile. I think eight of the 11 can play multiple positions, so that will help.”
The Owls return all four of their top hitters from last season, including Progressland all-star Maseto. The junior hit .428 with eight stolen bases in 2021.
Tarnow had a .421 average with eight hits, while Boring hit .391 with nine hits and five stolen bases. Hutton finished the season with a .285 average with four hits and four RBIs.
“I am excited for the season,” Westover said. “I told these guys, we are just as good as anyone else this year. We put our pants on just like they do.”
Westover will be assisted by Mike Rummel.
The Owls open the season on April 1, hosting Purchase Line.
Roster
Seniors
*Curtis Boring, *TJ Elli, *Ethan Cornelius.
Juniors
*Cohlton Fry, *Anthony Maseto, *Zach Hutton, *Lucas Tarnow.
Sophomores
*Jack Bracken.
Freshmen
Owen Bainey, Dakota Friend, JJ Sword.
*Denotes returning letterwinners
Schedule
April
1—Purchase Line. 5—Penns Manor. 7—at Blacklick Valley, 4:15 p.m. 8—Curwensville. 11—Glendale. 14—at Moshannon Valley. 19—Northern Cambria. 20—at Purchase Line. 22—West Branch. 25—at Ferndale, 4:15 p.m. 27—at Glendale.
May
2—Blacklick Valley. 4—Moshannon Valley. 6—at Curwensville. 9—at West Branch. 11—at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.