Things couldn’t have started out worse for Harmony on Monday night against Moshannon Valley League rival Glendale.
The Owls turned the ball over six times in the first four minutes of the game, leading to several Viking buckets.
But Harmony regrouped and came out hot in the second half, downing Glendale 64-52 to stay undefeated in the MVL.
“It’s Glendale-Harmony basketball,” said Owls head coach Dylan Kurtz. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight, but made adjustments at halftime and our guys executed.
“Glendale came out with more intensity than us. We came out in the second half with a different attitude and put the game away.”
The Owls managed to claw their way to a 16-13 lead after one, thanks to two treys from Anthony Maseto and eight points from Cohlton Fry.
But Glendale got hot from the outside in the second quarter, draining six threes in the frame to outscore Harmony 21-13 and take a 34-29 lead into the locker room.
Mason Peterson had four of those treys for the Vikings. He finished the night with 22 points and eight rebounds.
Glendale scored the first points of the second half, as Landen McGarvey it a three to get things started to make it 37-29 in favor of the hosts.
But those were the final points of the quarter for the Vikings, who struggled with turnovers, as the Owls went on a 13-0 run.
Jack Bracken got a steal and the and one to cut it to 37-36.
Another steal led to a Fry bucket that gave Harmony back the 38-37 lead with 3:35 to play in the third.
Maseto had two straight buckets to make it 42-37 Owls after three.
Glendale cut it to 42-41 quickly, after baskets from Tannor Holes and McGarvey before Fry hit his lone trey of the night to extend it back out to 45-41.
The Vikings got it back down to 45-44 by going 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
But a 6-0 run from the Owls midway through the final frame, helped pull the visitors back out to a 51-44 lead.
Harmony closed it out on a 9-5 run to set the final at 64-52.
Fry finished the night as the Owls’ leading scorer with 26 points. Bracken added 19 points and nine rebounds, while Maseto tallied 13 points and eight rebounds.
Lucas Tarnow led all rebounders with 13 and had four points.
Harmony improved to 13-1 overall and 5-0 in the MVL. The Owls host West Branch Thursday.
The Vikings were led by Peterson’s 22 points. Cree and Holes each had 10 points, while Cree, McGarvey and Joey Kitko had five rebounds a piece.
Glendale fell to 3-10 overall. The Vikings host Curwensville tonight.
The junior varsity game was won by Harmony 50-27.
Harmony—64
Fry 12 1-2 26, Maseto 5 0-1 13, Tarnow 2 0-0 4, Bracken 9 1-3 19, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Perusso 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 2-6 64.
Glendale—52
Cree 4 0-0 10, Holes 3 3-4 10, McGarvey 2 1-2 6, Peterson 6 6-9 22, Kitko 2 0-0 4, Dreibelbis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-15 52.
Three-pointers: Maseto 3, Fry. Peterson 4, Cree 2, Holes, McGarvey.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 16 13 13 22—64
Glendale 13 21 3 15—52