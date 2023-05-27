WESTOVER — Just before his at bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, Harmony’s Lucas Tarnow looked at the dugout and said, ‘I think I can only get hits when there are runners on base.’
Turns out, he wasn’t wrong, as Tarnow hit what may go down as one of the biggest ones in Owl history, doubling home Jack Bracken to give top-seeded Harmony a 2-0 lead over Portage in its District 6 Class 1A semifinal game on Friday afternoon at Ralph Butterworth Memorial Field.
The Mustangs got a run back in the top of the seventh, but Bracken closed the door giving the Owls a 2-1 victory to send them to the first district title game in school history.
“We are used to tight games,” said Harmony head coach Harvey Westover. “The last four or five have all been close. These kids do not quit. They make plays when they have to make plays.
“We might make a mistake here and there, but we cover our mistakes.”
The game was a pitcher’s duel for the first five innings, as the Owls’ ace Anthony Maseto and Portage fireballer Jake McCoy rang up batter after batter.
“We struck out 10 times and they struck out 14,” said Portage head coach Larry McCabe. “It was a pitcher’s game. They got the key plays.”
Harmony had chances in both the first and third innings with runners in scoring position, but a pick off and a timely strikeout ended any threat.
Portage also had chances to go ahead, putting runners on in the first, third and fourth innings.
The Mustangs best chance came in the third, but Maseto picked off the runner he hit, then got a big grounder to third, which was scooped up by JJ Sward for the out.
“Anthony is the smartest baseball mind I have met since me,” Westover said with a laugh. “He knows what every position player has to do. He knows every situation what to do. You don’t have to tell him anything.
“Anthony is a phenomenal baseball player. He is the best baseball player that this school has ever seen.”
Portage put the first two batters on in the top of the sixth, as Luke Scarton reached on an error.
A single by Isaac Jubina brought Billy Dombrowlsky to the plate. He attempted to bunt the runners over, but popped up.
Maseto made a diving attempt, just missing it, but Fry was able to get to it and throw to third for an out.
The Owls got out of it with a pop up and a grounder to second to keep the game scoreless.
“These kids are all basketball players,” Westover said. “We started late and we started 1-2. Pressure does not bother them. That’s why they are where they are at.
“They are great athletes, I won’t take that away from them. But they don’t let pressure get to them either.”
With their 9-1-2 batters up, Harmony was in a good spot.
McCoy struck out the first batter on three pitches, but Fry lined the first pitch he saw into center field for a single.
Maseto popped up a ball in the infield, which got lost in the sun, and he reached base.
Bracken smacked a single into left and Westover waved Fry home where he slid headfirst for the first run.
Bracken went to second on an error, bringing Tarnow to the plate.
He hit an 0-2 pitch into the outfield, allowing Bracken to easily scamper home for the 2-0 advantage.
McCoy got a fly out to center to end the inning, giving the Owls a chance to end in the top of the seventh.
“I don’t know what happened on the pop up, if they just couldn’t find it or what,” McCabe said. “Hats off to their kid (Maseto). He’s a competitor and I think he competed as good as you can in that situation.”
Maseto went back out to the mound having thrown 95 pitches. He allowed two singles while getting a ground out for his 105th pitch.
Bracken came on in relief for the second straight playoff game, walking the first batter he saw.
A sac fly from Scarton brought home Trae Kargo, cutting the lead to 2-1.
A single past Bracken by Jubina loaded the bases with two outs.
But Bracken struck out the next batter, setting the final and emptying the Harmony dugout in celebration.
“I can’t ask for any more from Anthony and Jack,” Westover said. “We got big hits from Luke and Jack.
“These kids are phenomenal. They didn’t get to be 13-2 by luck. They are a good baseball team.”
The Owls play Bishop Guilfoyle on Wednesday at Central Cambria High School at 4 p.m. for the Class 1A title.
Harmony is guaranteed its first trip to the PIAA Tournament as 1A gets both teams in the title game through.
“These kids when they know the game is on the line, they step up and perform,” Westover said. “That’s been four games in a row they’ve done that. When we needed a run, they came up and got a run.
“I wouldn’t take anybody in the state over these guys.”
Portage finishes the season at 11-11.
Portage—1
Slanoc c 2010, M. Kargo cf 3010, Scarton ss 3001, Jubina 3b 4030, Dobrowlsky 1b 4000, McCoy p 3000, Irvin dh 3000, Nesbella rf 0000, T. Kargo 2b 2100, Morgan ph 1010, Lawrence lf 2000. Totals: 27-1-6-1.
Harmony—2
Fry c 3130, Maseto p-ss 3020, Bracken ss-p 3111, Tarnow cf 3011, Sward 3b 3000, Hutton 1b 2000, Pearce lf 2000, Bailey 2b 2000, Perruso rf 2000. Totals: 23-2-7-2.
Score by Innings
Portage 000 000 1—1 6 1
Harmony 000 002 x—2 7 2
Errors—Lawrence. Hutton, Perruso. LOB—Portage 7, Harmony 4. 2B—Fry, Tarnow. SF—Scarton. SB—Slanoc, McCoy. HBP—Lawrence (by Maseto). PO—Lawrence (by Maseto). Fry (by McCoy). WP—McCoy. Maseto.
Pitching
Portage: McCoy—6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO. Bracken—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Maseto (5-1). LP—McCoy. S—Bracken (2).