WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team will look a little different this season.
The Lady Owls are without Hauser for the first time in nine years and the team has welcomed a new coach in Kristen Winings.
Winings daughter Sydney is on the team. She replaces former coach Sean McMullen.
“I played basketball from fourth grade up and loved every minute of it,” she said. “I had a coach who helped every person the same we did numerous basketball camps to Edinboro, summer leagues, 3-on-3 tournaments, among a lot of other things.
“I haven’t coached but watching these girls grow up and play in front of you with the talent that is there and when the job came up I applied.”
Winings inherits a team with five letterwinners in senior Marissa Brothers and juniors Alyssa Passmore, Sydney Winings, Jessalyn Schneider and Sherri Kephart.
“I’m expecting a lot from them and it’s nothing they aren’t capable of,” said Coach Winings. “I want to see them build on all the little things they know and grow as players and teammates.”
The Lady Owls will be without the trio of Hauser sisters (Tarra, Tori and Traci), who led the team in scoring and rebounding much of their time there.
The team also lost Emmalee Neff, Hannah Smith and Dorey Westover to graduation.
“The girls that graduated were fantastic,” said Coach Winings. “Luckily with Harmony’s size a lot of my current girls played along side the graduating girls.”
Winings said the team is a close-knit group and that has helped them be positive on the court.
“They have a fierce drive to win and they encourage each other to bring the best they can on the court,” she said.
The team is still working on the fundamentals, something that they will need in the always-tough Moshannon Valley League.
“I wanted to get back to the fundamentals, agility and speed accuracy,” Coach Winings said. “All the little things that make big plays.”
The team doesn’t have a set starting five, but Winings feels she has girls that fit into the lineup interchangeably.
Winings will be assisted by former boys head coach Matt Woods.
Harmony opens the season on Friday, playing Curwensville to open the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Roster
Seniors
*Marissa Brothers.
Juniors
Chloe Keener, *Sherri Kephart, Delia Meagher, *Alyssa Passmore, *Jessalyn Schneider, *Sydney Winings.
Sophomores
Jaylee Beck, Mariah Brothers, Tamara Conklin, Tyra Peace.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
10—vs. Curwensville at Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament. 11—vs. TBA Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament. 13—Northern Cambria. 15—at West Branch. 28—vs. Bald Eagle Area at West Branch Tournament, 6 p.m. 29—vs. TBA at West Branch Tournament.
January
3—at Penns Manor. 4—at Penns Manor. 6—Glendale. 10—at Blacklick Valley. 12—at Moshannon Valley. 17—Curwensville. 19—Purchase Line. 24—at Purchase Line. 27—Johnstown Christian. 28—West Branch.
February
1—Blacklick Valley. 3—at Ferndale. 4—at Glendale. 9—at Northern Cambria. 11—at Curwensville. 15—Ferndale.
All games begin at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.