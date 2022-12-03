WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team returns just four letterwinners this season, and all four will be key to the Lady Owls’ success.
Back are seniors Alyssa Passmore, Jessalyn Schneider and Sydney Winings, along with junior Jaylee Beck.
“I really want to them to go out there and help teach the younger players what is expected,” said Lady Owls head coach Kristen Winings.
Harmony has just 11 girls on its roster and will not have a junior varsity team, something many schools are facing in sports right now.
“It’s a small school, that’s why I try to engrain conditioning, conditioning, conditioning because these girls at times will not have the luxury of being able to come out when they get tired,” Winings said.
Harmony lost two starters from a year ago in the graduated Marissa Brothers and Sherri Kephart, who was a Progressland first team all-star. Kephart will be the team’s videographer this season.
Winings will look to Brothers’ younger sister, Mariah, who saw plenty of time last year at the varsity level to help fill some of those gaps.
The team features three freshmen and two sophomores, all of whom will get thrown into varsity action at some point or another this season.
“This is preparing them for future years,” Winings said. “Jayden Fry has become one of my go to girls and she is only a freshman I’m excited to see her future.”
Fry is one of the trio of freshmen along with Becca Adams and Shelby Oldaker.
Senior Chloe Keener and sophomores Holley Oldaker and Maddy Sheredy also will see time.
Winings said the girls have really bonded during the preseason and have been meshing well in practice.
The team continues to work on fundamentals, conditioning and teamwork.
Winings said she has gone into the year with the girls needing to earn their spots as starters.
“Each girl will earn their starting position by showing up to practice, working as a team, and having a positive attitude,” she said.
The goals for the Lady Owls are simple said Winings.
“The goal is to realize they will get further working as a team and winning games along the way,” she said.
Winings has a new assistant joining her this year in Megan Faught.
Harmony opens the season on Tuesday, hosting Purchase Line.
Roster
Seniors
Chloe Keener, *Alyssa Passmore, *Jessalyn Schneider, *Sydney Winings.
Juniors
*Jaylee Beck, Mariah Brothers.
Sophomores
Holley Oldaker, Maddy Sheredy.
Freshmen
Becca Adams, Jayden Fry, Shelby Oldaker.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
6—Purchase Line. 9—vs. Curwensville at Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, Philipsburg-Osceola H.S., 6 p.m. 10—vs. TBA at Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, Philipsburg-Osceola H.S., TBA. 14—at West Branch. 16—at Ferndale. 22—Glendale. 28—vs. Bald Eagle Area at West Branch Christmas Tournament, 5 p.m. 29—vs. TBA at West Branch Christmas Tournament, TBA.
January
3—Moshannon Valley. 5—at Blacklick Valley. 9—Philipsburg-Osceola. 12—Curwensville. 17—West Branch. 20—at Moshannon Valley. 24—at Purchase Line. 25—Grier, 6 p.m. 26—at Marion Center. 30—Blacklick Valley.
February
1—at Curwensville. 3—at Glendale. 7—at Grier, 5 p.m. 10—Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Games begin at 7:15 p.m. unless noted.