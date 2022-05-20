WESTOVER — Harmony got a masterful pitching performance from Anthony Maseto on Thursday, but errors that resulted in four unearned runs help lead Williamsburg to a 4-3 victory.
Maseto struck out 10 batters and allowed just four hits, but four errors led to the Owls demise.
“Anthony pitched great,” said Harmony head coach Harvey Westover. “We should have played better behind him. That first inning killed us. That was two runs right there.
“But we didn’t do anything offensively either. What runs we made, we manufactured. We usually get on base and run and cause problems, we just couldn’t do that today.”
Harmony was also without 2/3 of its outfield, with both on the senior class trip.
Williamsburg scored two runs quickly in the first inning.
Luke Uplinger reached on an error on a ball hit to third. Lambert Palmer then reached on an error on a throw to first, then stole second, putting both runners in scoring position for Rowan Gorsuch. Gorsuch hit a grounder back to the pitcher, who went to first for the out, allowing Uplinger to score.
Gorsuch came home on an RBI single from Dylan Hartman to make it 2-0.
Gorsuch then headed out to the mound and sat the Owls down in order, needing just six pitches to get out of the first inning.
The Pirates opened the top of the second with a triple by Alex Brantner. But Maseto struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.
Harmony mirrored that in the bottom of the second, as Lucas Tarnow singled, moved to second on a stolen base, then went to third on an error.
Gorsuch struck out the next three batters he faced, leaving Tarnow stranded at third.
Another error led to another Pirate run in the top of the third inning.
Palmer reached on another error in the infield. He then went to third when Maseto tried to pick him off second and the ball went into the outfield.
Gorsuch hit a grounder to second, allowing Palmer to score, making it 3-0.
Harmony finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to two errors made by Williamsburg.
Maseto reached on the first error, then stole second base. He came home on a single by Tarnow, who got thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.
Zach Hutton walked, moved to second on a single by Sward before coming home on another error with two outs.
That cut the Pirates’ lead to 3-2, but it didn’t stay that way for long.
After two quick outs in the top of the fifth, Palmer doubled into left field. He came home on an error which should have been the final out of the inning, increasing the lead to 4-2.
Harmony scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Fry doubled into deep center. He came home on an error on a ball hit by Jack Bracken.
With Maseto at the plate and Gorsuch at 95 pitches, the Pirates elected to intentionally walk the lefty.
Tarnow grounded out to the pitcher to set the final at 4-3.
“Four unearned runs cost us,” said Westover. “But still we weren’t hitting today. I’m still proud of them. We fought right until the end. We had the tying run at second and the winning run at first.
“Sometimes the game gets you and sometimes you get the game. Well, it got us today, but I have nothing but praise for them boys.”
Harmony finished the season at 9-6.
“They have nothing to be ashamed of,” Westover said. “We didn’t have 2/3 of our outfield today, but you don’t make excuses. Baseball is baseball, you do with what you have.
“We have our core back next year, and we want to go further.”
Williamsburg improved to 5-11. The Pirates play St. Joseph’s Academy in the D6 A semis on Tuesday in Boalsburg.
Williamsburg—4
Uplinger c 3100, Palmer ss 4310, Gorsuch p 3002, Shawver 2b 3000, Hartman 1b 3011, McGregor cf 3010, Brantner dh 3010, Wagner 3b 0000, C. Hughes rf 3000, G. Hughes lf 3000. Totals: 28-4-4-3.
Harmony—3
Fry c 4120, Bracken ss-p 4000, Maseto p-ss 2100, Tarnow cf 4021, Hutton 1b 2100, Sward 3b 3010, Bailey 2b 3000, Cornelius lf 3000, Friend rf 3000. Totals: 28-3-5-1.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 201 010 0—4 4 4
Harmony 000 200 1—3 5 4
Errors—Gorsuch, Shawver, Palmer 2. Bracken 2, Maseto, Bailey. LOB—Williamsburg 4, Harmony 7. 2B—Palmer, McGregor. Fry. 3B—Brantner. IBB—Maseto. SB—Palmer, Gorsuch. Fry, Maseto, Tarnow. CS—McGregor (by Fry).
Pitching
Williamsburg: Gorsuch—7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO. Bracken—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Gorsuch. LP—Maseto (4-2).