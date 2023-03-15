CLARION—It wasn’t the ending the four seniors from Harmony wanted, but the Owls didn’t hang their heads on Tuesday night after an 86-65 defeat to Farrell in the PIAA second round.
“Ever since I came on as an assistant, the seniors were my first group in JV,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “Just to experience the past four years with those guys has been great. I couldn’t ask for a better group. They put the work in and they made Harmony history. They are special group and the results show that. It will be very hard to lose them. I’m sure the locker room will be emotional tonight, but I can’t say enough good things about them. I’m going to miss them for sure.”
The quartet of Cohlton Fry, Zach Hutton, Anthony Maseto and Lucas Tarnow have been playing together since elementary basketball.
They, along with junior Jack Bracken, helped lead the team to its first PIAA win in 23 years last week.
On Tuesday, however, they ran into a formidable foe.
The District 10 champ Steelers, which boast an interchangeable roster of 10 players who see a bulk of the time, came out firing to start the game.
Farrell jumped out to a 12-1 lead over the Owls to start the game, with Harmony’s lone point coming on a free throw by Tarnow.
Harmony was able to cut it to 21-13 by the end of the first quarter, getting its offense going through Bracken and Tarnow.
The Owls got it to 25-19 with 4:56 to play in the second quarter before Bracken picked up his third foul.
“Our defense, and Jack is our top guy in our 3-2, so any time he gets into foul trouble, you have to go away from that and it sucks,” Kurtz said. “We usually have another guy step up, but we definitely got away from our game plan. That’s basketball.”
But Harmony kept firing, literally, as Maseto drained three treys to cut it to 29-25 with 3:38 to go in the first half.
A Bracken bucket and a Fry steal turned into more points, making it 31-29.
“We had a gameplan coming into it and we knew that we would have to slow them down,” Kurtz said. “They are a passing, physical team. We did that in the first half. It was five points going into the half.
“We were right in it and executed greatly in that first half.”
The teams traded baskets back and forth with the Steelers getting a turnover late to take a 40-35 advantage into the half.
Tarnow had 10 points in the half for the Owls, along with six rebounds. He finished the night with 11 rebounds.
“It was a great game for Lucas,” Kurtz said. “He has been able to do that all season. Confidence may affect him sometimes, but the guys have confidence in him and I have confidence in him. He just needed to believe in himself and I think he did that tonight.
“I also think there were no nerves. We had nerves against Portage, but we just came out and played today and I think that showed in the first half.”
Farrell came out of the locker room on an 8-2 run to extend its lead to 48-36.
The Owls wouldn’t get any closer. Bracken picked up his fourth foul with just over four minutes to go in the third quarter, limiting the team’s defensive gameplan.
The Steelers outscored Harmony 22-13 in the third quarter, taking a 62-48 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Owls continued to push, forcing a handful of Farrell turnovers, but the Steelers never allowed another Harmony run, setting the final at 86-65.
Bracken finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal. Fry added 19 points, four steals and three assists, while Maseto netted 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Stephen Perusso tallied three rebounds.
Farrell was led by 18 points from Nasir Okane. Kylon Wilson and Lamont Samuels each had 16.
Harmony finished the season at 23-4.
“We go from an old team to a young team quick,” Kurtz said. “We obviously have Jack back and he will be the leader of that team for next year. We have a lot of young guys and it was good for them to see this group and follow under them. We definitely will be back.”
The Steelers move on to play Imani Christian, an 80-48 winner over Union in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
Harmony—65
Fry 8 3-4 19, Maseto 5 0-1 13, Tarnow 4 2-4 10, Bracken 8 7-12 23, Perusso 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 12-21 65.
Farrell—86
Matthews 3 0-1 6, Owens 6 0-0 12, Samuels 7 0-0 16, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Wilson 7 2-4 16, Okane 7 2-2 18, Odem 4 0-2 8, Bell 2 0-0 4, J. Harrison 1 0-0 2, L. Harrison 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 39 4-9 86.
Three-pointers: Maseto 3. Samuels 2, Okane 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 13 22 13 17-65
Farrell 21 19 22 24-84