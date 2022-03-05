WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team lost a 70-67 heartbreaker to visiting Conemaugh Valley in the District 6 1A consolation game on Friday night.
The Owls trailed 22-11 after one quarter, but rallied to take a 33-29 lead at the half.
The Blue Jays went up 59-49 after three. Harmony outscored Conemaugh Valley 18-11 in the final frame, but fell just short.
The Owls were led by Jack Bracken, who had a game-high 29 points. Curtis Boring added 17, draining three treys in the game.
Cohlton Fry rounded out the double digit scorers with 10.
Harmony finishes the season at 19-4. The Owls needed to win to qualify for the PIAA Tournament, which begins next week.
Conemaugh Valley—70
Kent 9 0-0 23, Maifer 8 1-3 21, Levis 1 0-0 2, Yackulich 1 0-0 3, Miller 4 0-1 9, Percinsky 5 0-0 10, McCombie 1 0-0 2, Jasper 0 0-0 0, Graffius 0 0-2 0. Totals: 29 1-6 70.
Harmony—67
Bracken 12 4-7 29, Fry 4 2-5 10, Maseto 2 1-2 7, Tarnow 1 0-0 2, Boring 7 0-0 17, Dubyak 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 7-14 67.
Three-pointers: Kent 5, Maifer 4, Yackulich, Miller. Bracken, Maseto 2, Boring 3.
Score by Quarters
Valley 22 7 30 11—70
Harmony 11 22 16 18—67