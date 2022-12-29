ALLPORT — Things couldn’t have started any worse for Harmony against Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday night in the opening game of the West Branch Holiday Tournament.
The Lady Owls struggled with turnovers and missed shots, going down 18-1 after at the half.
Sydney Winings’ first-quarter free throw was the lone point for Harmony.
Bald Eagle Area scored the first bucket of the second quarter on a Taylor Habovick jumper before the Lady Owls finally got their first basket of the game.
That came at 5:58 in the third quarter when Winings drained a three to cut it to 20-4.
But the Lady Eagles continued to pressure the Lady Owls, who turned the ball over 40 times in the game.
Harmony got two more treys in the quarter, one each from Jayden Fry and Jaylee Beck.
Fry’s came right at the buzzer as she heaved it from the half-court line, making it 32-10 after three.
Bald Eagle Area outscored the Lady Owls 11-2 in the fourth quarter to set the final at 43-12.
Beck led the Lady Owls with five points, while Winings had four and Fry had three.
Beck also had five rebounds.
Jessalyn Schneider added seven blocks and six rebounds for the Lady Owls, who now face Bucktail in the consolation game today at 2.
The Lady Eagles will take on host West Branch, a 50-30 winner over the Lady Bucks at 3:30 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area—43
A. Hoover 6 2-4 14, Boone 0 1-2 1, Thompson 3 2-2 8, Habovick 5 0-0 10, Perry 0 0-0 0 Burns 3 2-2 8, E. Hoover 1 0-0 2, Young 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Guiser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-10 43.
Harmony—12
Winings 1 1-2 4, Keener 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0, O. H. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-00, S. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Sheredy 0 0-0 0, Beck 2 0-6 5, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Fry 1 0-1 3. Totals: 4 1-9 12.
Three-pointers: Winings, Beck, Fry.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area 7 11 14 11—43
Harmony 1 0 9 2—12