ALLPORT — West Branch took a 69-67 lead with just over three minutes left to play against visiting Harmony.
But a big turnover and a transition play from Jack Bracken to Hunter Pearce resulted in a bucket and one, allowing Harmony to retake a 71-70 advantage and go on to an 81-74 victory on Wednesday evening.
Both the Owls and the Warriors came into the game with spotless Moshannon Valley League records and nearly the same overall records.
But the Owls, which feature three seniors, a junior and a freshman, were able to make the plays down the stretch that helped earn them the victory.
“I feel like this is the first time all year that we have been full strength,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “Not that we did everything perfect. We made some mistakes.
“But I feel this is the game we finally put it all together. All of five of them, even Hunter, who is only is a freshman, and my big four did their thing tonight.”
The Owls jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead thanks to two threes from Pearce and buckets from Cohlton Fry, including an and one to make it 11-4.
West Branch closed to 13-12 before Harmony pulled back out to a 23-16 advantage.
The Owls scored seven of the last nine points to take a 30-21 lead after one.
“The first quarter got us,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “They scored 30 on us. That’s unacceptable. We gave up 51 points in three quarters.
“That’s uncharacteristic. You just have to credit Harmony. It was an up and down game. We battled back twice and took the lead in the fourth.
“We had the opportunities. But every time we went down, they answered our runs. In the end, they got the win.”
West Branch outscored Harmony 14-5 in the second quarter, as the Owls took a 37-35 lead into the locker room.
Both teams needed the rest after the furious first half, as the Owl starting five played the entire game, while West Branch subbed just one player in and out during the contest.
“We don’t sub much,” Kurtz said. “The group we have plays so well together, you hate to take that off the court.
“I like to see it for them. They put in all of the work in the offseason. The conditioning that takes it play all four quarters, it’s nice to see them pull out the victory.”
West Branch got some big buckets from its big man Kyle Kolesar in the third quarter as it tied the game 42-42 early in the frame.
The two teams battled back and forth the entire quarter, answering each and every run until late when Harmony went on a 9-0 run to go up 58-51.
West Branch ended the quarter by forcing a turnover and scoring twice right before the buzzer to cut it to 58-56.
The fourth quarter started with a three by Zach McGonigal, who had 11 points on the night, including three treys, to give the Warriors a 59-58 lead.
There was just two lead changes until just over three minutes left when Pearce got the big bucket that made it 70-69 Harmony.
The Warriors’ Owen Koleno answered with a basket to give West Branch the 71-70 lead before Harmony responded with a mini run to go up 74-71.
Isaac Tiracorda drove to the hoop for West Branch and cut it to 74-73 with under a minute remaining.
But Harmony got a bucket from Jack Bracken and a turnover with less than 25.4 seconds remaining.
West Branch was forced to foul and the Owls’ Anthony Maseto went 5-of-6 down the stretch to set the final at 81-74.
“We had a couple of miscues,” Clark said. “We just didn’t execute. Harmony was in zone the whole time and then they went to man in the fourth last year. They did the same this year and it got us off a little bit.
“But we took the lead with it. We were in the right spots. We were just going too fast.
“I know we are going to score as a team. But to give up 81 defensively, I credit Harmony. They play fast too. They had a lot more easy transitions than we did.
“But all in all it was a great game. It was fast, upbeat and exciting.”
All six players for West Branch had double digits with Lukas Colton leading the way with 17.
Kyle Kolesar added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Isaac Tiracorda had 11 points, while Joel Evans had 12 rebounds and 10 points. Owen Koleno also had 10 points.
Harmony was led by Bracken’s 25 points. Fry tallied 22 points. Maseto netted 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Tarnow had 13 rebounds and six points, while Pearce had nine points.
“We went and battled with Curwensville,” Kurtz said. “Tonight was the same. And Mo Valley we couldn’t pull away from. We have Glendale later on and we expect the same. All of the Mo Valley League games are going to be dogfights.
“We are ready for the challenge and we are up for it.”
Harmony improved to 10-1 overall and 3-0 in the MVL. The Owls host Marion Center on Friday.
West Branch fell to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the MVL. The Warriors host Cambria Heights on Monday.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch.
Harmony—81
Fry 9 1-2 22, Maseto 6 5-7 19, Tarnow 3 0-0 6, Bracken 11 3-9 25, Pearce 3 1-1 9. Totals: 32 10-19 81.
West Branch—74
Colton 7 0-0 17, Evans 4 2-5 10, Koleno 5 0-0 10, Tiracorda 4 3-5 11, Kolesar 6 3-3 15, Z. McGonigal 4 0-0 11. Totals: 30 8-13 74.
Three-pointers: Fry 3, Maseto 2, Pearce 2. Colton 3, Z. McGonigal 3.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 30 7 21 23—81
West Branch 21 14 21 18—74