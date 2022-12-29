ALLPORT — After struggling with turnovers on Wednesday against Bald Eagle Area at the West Branch Holiday Tournament, the Harmony girls basketball team played much better against Bucktail in the consolation game on Thursday.
The Lady Owls fell 57-25, but were much more effective against the Lady Bucks.
“They really worked the ball better today,” said Harmony assistant coach Megan Faught. “They looked for the open girl. They were working it inside and out. They took the open shots and took it to the hoop. They did much better rebounding. They were getting a lot more offensive rebounds.
“It was much better tonight. We weren’t afraid to shoot.”
Bucktail broke out to an 11-0 lead to start the game, with four of their five starters getting a bucket.
The Lady Owls got a bucket from Alyssa Passmore with 3:36 left in the first to make it 11-2.
Harmony fared quite well in the second quarter, getting outscored just 9-8 in the frame.
Jaylee Beck and Jayden Fry each had four points for the Lady Owls.
But the Lady Bucks didn’t let up, going on a 13-9 run in the third quarter to take a 39-21 advantage.
Mak Wagner had eight of her 23 points in the third and was named the tournament’s Offensive MVP for her efforts.
Bucktail emptied its bench in the fourth, rotating bench players with a few starters.
Eva Sockman had eight points in the frame off the bench for the Lady Bucks.
The bright spot for the Lady Owls was going 4-for-6 from the free throw line in the frame after going 1-for-9 on Wednesday against BEA.
Harmony still finished 7-for-21 in the game.
“We are going to keep working on the fundamentals.” said Faught. “We were allowing a lot of passes inside, so we are definitely going to start working on that more. But all of these things are things that we can work on and fix.”
Beck had seven points and five rebounds to lead Harmony, while Fry had six points.
Both Passmore and Mariah Brothers had five rebounds.
Harmony dropped to 1-6 overall. The Lady Owls host Moshannon Valley on Tuesday.
Harmony—25
Winings 1 0-0 2, Keener 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-2 0, H. Oldaker 0 1-2 1, Passmore 1 1-3 3, S. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Sheredy 0 2-2 2, Beck 3 1-6 7, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Fry 2 2-4 6. Totals: 9 7-21 25.
Bucktail—57
M. Wagner 7 5-9 23, Probert 2 0-0 4, Lowery 1 0-0 2, Francis 1 0-2 2, English 1 0-0 2, Mason 3 5-9 11, Halpate 0 0-0 0, Sackman 4 0-0 8, K. Wagner 1 1-5 3, Stone 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-23 57.
Three-pointers: M. Wagner 4.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 8 9 4—25
Bucktail 17 9 13 18—57