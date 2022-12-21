CURWENSVILLE — For 32 minutes on Tuesday night, the Curwensville and Harmony boys basketball team duked it out in a game that had enough lead changes to drive even Vegas oddsmakers crazy.
In the end, it was the Owls, bolstered by a 19-11 run in the third quarter, toppling the host Tide 59-51.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight coming in,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “It could have been anybody’s game. We told the guys at halftime, we just have to win each quarter. They did that.
“We have been progressively getting better. But tonight, we got a little pressure in our face and we freaked and threw the ball away. We are better than that. It’s just one of those nights. It’s a Mo Valley League game. It’s something we just need to clean up.”
“Harmony was averaging around 59 points and we were a little bit about what we had been averaging,” said Curwensville head coach Josh Tkacik. “We didn’t capitalize when we needed to. That will come with more growth and more experience.
“I am just really proud of these guys and the effort they put out there tonight.”
The game had five lead changes in the first quarter, as Curwensville broke out to a 17-13 advantage.
Six different Tide players scored in the first, with Danny McGarry leading the way with four points.
Harmony struggled to keep its hands on the ball early, allowing Curwensville to take advantage of turnovers to take the slim lead.
The Owls eventually went up 26-21 on a jumper by Anthony Maseto, but the Tide stormed right back to tie it at 28-28 on two free throws from Parker Wood.
Curwensville got one more shot at the free throw line before the half, and Chandler English sank one his two shots to give the Tide a 29-28 lead after two.
Harmony came out and scored the first five points of the second half, retaking a 33-29 lead.
But a turnover and the resulting bucket from Fleming, made it 33-31.
The Owls got a big three from Hunter Pearce before Curwensville went on another run, this time led by two treys from English to retake the lead 40-36.
Kurtz called timeout and talked to his team.
“The main thing I told them was to just relax,” he said. “The main thing is when we get pressure that is when we want to go and attack the basket. I wanted them to just to bring it out and control themselves.
“I told them, ‘if you get two guys on you, pivot out of it and find that next guy.’ I just wanted to calm them down in that last timeout.”
The pep talk worked as Harmony went on a 9-0 run to close the quarter and regain the 47-40 lead.
Curwensville continued to pressure and forced another turnover, allowing Fleming to go to the hoop and cut it to 47-42.
Harmony then got quick buckets from Lucas Tarnow, Maseto and Bracken to push the advantage to 53-42.
Curwensville answered with baskets from Fleming and English to make it 53-46.
With the clock just under a minute, Harmony held a 56-48 advantage.
In less than 30 seconds, the Tide cut that to 56-51 with 28.9 seconds to play.
“The beautiful thing about basketball is that you can be down by nine or 10 and you are still in it,” said Tkacik. “That’s why it’s a great game.
“That’s part of the maturation process is understanding that when you are down by nine or 12 in a basketball game, you are very much in it.
“The other side of the coin is true. If you are up by nine, the game isn’t over. You have to keep competing.
“I can’t be any more prouder of what these guys gave tonight. They play all four quarters with everything they have and they play for one another.”
Forced to foul, Curwensville sent Fry to the line and he made both of his free throws, while Maseto made another with 14 seconds remaining to set the final at 59-51.
“Hats off to them,” Kurtz said of Curwensville. “They are a well-coached team. They are playing as one and they are playing good.
“I’m looking forward to more battles with them.”
Maseto finished the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Bracken had 20 points and five rebounds. Tarnow added 13 rebounds and seven points, while Fry had 12 points.
“I’ll put those two up against anybody,” said of Maseto and Tarnow. “I can’t be more proud of those guys. Each and every night they come out and give us double digit rebounds. And they do it for four quarters.
“I don’t sub much, but they give me 110 percent each night, so I can’t complain.”
Harmony improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Owls play Penns Manor in the Purchase Line Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28.
Curwensville was led by Fleming’s 16 points, while English had 14. Wood had seven.
“That is by design,” Tkacik of the balanced scoring. “We understand as a program that in order for the program to be healthy, we need players involved. This is nothing against any other program or any other coach, but the way we approach it is on purpose. Our offense is designed to get everybody involved and on any given night, you might be the guy.”
The Tide dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the MVL. Curwensville hosts Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Harmony—59
Fry 3 5-7 12, Maseto 6 3-4 15, Tarnow 3 1-4 7, Bracken 7 6-10 20, Pearce 2 0-0 5, Hutton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 15-25 59.
Curwensville—51
Wassil 1 0-0 3, McGarry 1 2-2 4, Swanson 1 0-0 3, Fleming 6 2-5 16, English 5 1-2 14, Holland 0 0-0 0, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 1 0-0 2, Wood 2 3-4 7, Sutika 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 8-13 51.
Three-pointers: Fry, Pearce. Wassil, McGarry, Swanson, Fleming 2, English 3.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 13 15 19 12—59
Curwensville 17 12 11 11—51