CRESSON — The Harmony basketball team may not have won the District 6 A title on Wednesday evening, but the Owls showed they belonged on the highest stage with a gusty performance in a 70-62 loss to Portage.
It was the tale of two different teams.
The Mustangs won their third straight title, while Harmony was in the title game for the first time since 2007.
Still the Owls hung tough, cutting it down to within four with 1:04 to play in the third quarter after going on a 12-1 run.
“Coming into the game, we did what we wanted to,” said Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz. “We knew that everything went through Kargo, so we wanted to slow him down. We handled him well, but 44 (Luke Scarton) and 11 (Brennan Heidler) had great games. Hats to off to them.
“I love these guys. They deserved this. I really wished we could have pulled it out.
“Portage was better tonight. I wouldn’t say they were better than us. I would take this team over anybody. I’m proud of our guys. We are a small single A school. And I would take these guys over anybody on any given night.”
The game started off with Portage taking a 10-5 lead.
The Owls’ Cohlton Fry drained a jumper to make it 10-7 and garner his 1,000th point. Kurtz called a timeout to give Fry the ball and a hug.
“Hats off to Cohlton,” Kurtz said. “He is a phenomenal player. He hit his 1,000th and we had a COVID year where he didn’t get all of his games. For him to accomplish that, it’s an achievement. I feel bad for him, because that was the last thing on his mind in this game. But I don’t want him to stray away from him realizing what a big accomplishment it is. He’s a great player and I’m glad that I got to coach him.”
Harmony got back to business, tying it at 10-10 on a three by Stephen Perusso.
The teams traded buckets back and forth with Harmony tying it back up at 12-12 before Portage went on a 9-1 run to close out the first quarter with a 21-13 advantage.
The Mustangs’ Bode Layo had eight of those points, as did Luke Scarton. Scarton finished the game with a team-high 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Harmony closed it to 24-20 after a Fry steal and layup, but the Mustangs kept finding the open man, and pulled back out to a 36-26 advantage after the first half.
The Owls closed it to as close as seven before going on the 12-1 run to cut it to 49-45 with 1:04 to play in the third.
Portage got two quick turnovers to extend it back out to 54-45 at the end of the frame.
Harmony outscored the Mustangs by one in both second-half quarters, setting the final at 70-62.
“That’s the team I have,” said Kurtz of his team’s effort. “They will fight right to the end. It doesn’t matter how many they are down by. I appreciate the effort.
“Coming into playoffs, we were down each round and we just never gave up. That’s the team we have.
“We really wanted this title. But we will regroup and be ready to go for states.”
Fry led all scorers with 28 points, along with three rebounds and three assists.
Anthony Maseto added 14 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with just under two minutes to play. Bracken netted 12 rebounds, 10 points, three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Lucas Tarnow tallied nine rebounds, four blocks and four points. Perusso had six points.
Layo finished with 16 points for the Mustangs, while Trae Kargo netted 14 and Brennan Heidler tallied 10.
Portage improved to 25-2 on the season. The Mustangs face the loser of DuBois Central Catholic and Cameron County in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
Harmony fell to 22-3. The Owls face the winner of DCC/Cameron County in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
Harmony—62
Fry 11 5-6 28, Maseto 6 0-0 14, Tarnow 2 0-0 4, Bracken 4 1-2 10, Perusso 2 0-0 6, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Pearce 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-8 62.
Portage—70
Scarton 8 2-5 19, M. Kargo 3 3-4 9, T. Kargo 6 0-2 14, Heidler 4 0-0 10, Layo 8 0-2 16, Gouse 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 5-13 70.
Three-pointers: Maseto 2, Fry, Bracken, Perusso 2. Scarton, T. Kargo 2, Heidler 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 13 13 19 17—62
Portage 21 15 18 16—70