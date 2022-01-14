DuBOIS — Four quarters weren’t enough to settle Thursday night’s back-and-forth battle between Harmony and DuBois Central Catholic, and in the end it was the visiting Owls who pulled out a hard-fought 70-66 victory in overtime at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
Harmony (7-2) came out firing on all cylinders to start the game, and quickly found itself up 13-3 past the midway point of the first quarter. However, as fast as the Owls built that lead, they saw it disappear as the Cardinals (6-4) closed the frame on an 11-2 spurt to trail by a point, 15-14, after eight minutes.
Both of those runs were fueled by turnovers by the opposition.
The game was nip and tuck from there, with the biggest lead for either side being eight points by Harmony in the third quarter (42-34). Central Catholic once again had an answer and cut that deficit to four (44-40) entering the fourth quarter.
The Owls did their best to maintain that four-point cushion throughout the final eight minutes and still led by four (51-47) with 1:50 to play. However, a free throw by Luke Swisher and a 3-pointer by Brayden Fox promptly tied the game at 51.
Harmony’s Cohlton Fry the hit a pair of free throws, while teammate Anthony Maseto went 1 of 2 at the line to put the Owls back up three with 16 seconds remaining.
Harmony couldn’t finish off the game in regulation, though, as Fox drained his second 3-pointer in the final 1:22 of the game to knot things again at 54-54 and force overtime. Those six late points for Fox were all he had in the game.
The Owls quickly gained control again to start the extra session, opening OT on a 7-0 run to take a 61-54 lead. Maseto completed a 3-point play in that opening run, while Jack Bracken and Fry each had hoops.
Central tried to rally again late in overtime and got as close as 68-66 with 22 seconds left when Andrew Green knocked down three free throws after being fouled on a shot behind the arc.
The Cardinals got no closer, though, as Fry went 2 of 2 at the line to cap a huge night and seal the Owls’ victory. Fry scored a game-high 23 points, including a 7-for-8 performance at the foul line. Harmony was 17 of 23 at the stripe as a team.
Fry was joined in double figures by a trio of teammates — Curtis Boring (18), Maseto (15) and Bracken (11). Boring hit four of the Owls’ six 3-pointers on the night.
Alec Srock did his part to keep DCC in the game, as the Cardinal big man finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Green (11) and Jalen Kosko (10) also hit double digits on scoring for the Cardinals.
“We played them last year and knew coming in here it was going to be a battle,” said Harmony coach Dylan Kurtz. “I told them we had to fight for four quarters. I also told them basketball is a game of runs, and we’re going to go on ours and they’re going to go on theirs and that we just can’t fold under pressure. I can’t be more proud of the guys tonight.
“We have great shooters on our team, but earlier in the season we struggled with our free throw percentage. These past two games, we’ve been hitting everything. They have been working on that, and it’s showing.”
Kosko opened the scoring with a drive to the basket in the first minute of the game, only to watch the Owls rip off 11 straight points, five by Fry, to lead 11-2 at the midway point of the quarter.
Srock ended that run with a free throw, but a Fry hoop and two free throws by Maseto put Harmony upp 10 at 13-3 and 15-5, respectively. That’s when DCC flipped the script on the Owls and used a handful of turnovers to storm back into the game with a 9-0 spurt to end the frame.
Green scored the first five of those points before Srock and Brendan Paisley added hoops to make it 15-14 after one.
The teams largely traded scores in the second quarter, although Harmony was able to push its lead out to four (35-31) at the break after outscoring DCC 20-17 in the period.
Boring hit three 3-pointers in the quarter for Harmony, while Bracken had five points. Srock and Paisley paced the Cardinals in the frame with six and five points, respectively. Paisley scored eight points on the night.
Defense ruled the third quarter, as both teams scored just nine points each after combining for 66 at the break. Srock had six in the frame, while Maseto and Fry had four each for the Owls.
Kosko opened the fourth with a hoop before a 3-pointer by Srock made it a one-point game at 46-45. Harmony promptly pushed the lead back to five (50-450 as Fry and Boring both scored off DCC turnovers.
Kosko countered with another bucket to get the Cardinals back within three, which was the deficit still after the teams traded free throws. That set the stage for Fox, who propelled the game into overtime with his two huge 3-pointers in the final minute-plus.
Central Catholic couldn’t capitalize on the mometum Fox built by forcing OT, as Harmony’s 7-0 run to start the extra session all but put the game away.
Harmony—70
Jack Bracken 4 2-4 11, Anthony Maseto 4 7-9 15, Cohlton Fry 8 7-8 23, Lucas Tarnow 0 1-2 1, Curtis Boring 7 0-0 18, Alex Dubyak 1 0-0 2, Zach Hutton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 17-23 70.
DuBois Central Catholic—66
Jalen Kosko 5 0-0 10, Alec Srock 9 3-4 22, Brendan Paisley 3 1-2 8, Luke Swisher 2 1-2 5, Peyton Maurer 0 2-2 2,Dylan Hanna 0 2-2 2, Andrew Green 3 3-3 11, Brayden Fox 2 0-0 6. Totals: 24 12-15 66.
Three-pointers: Harmony 5 (Braclen, Boring 4), DCC 6 (Srock, Paisley, Green 2, Fox 2).
Score by Quarters
Harmony 15 20 9 10 16 —70
DCC 14 17 9 14 12—66