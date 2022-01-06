HOUTZDALE — After starting the game shooting just 3-of-16 from the field Wednesday evening against host Moshannon Valley, the Harmony boys basketball team found its shooting touch.
The Owls turned a 10-8 first-quarter deficit into a 30-20 halftime advantage by going 8-of-13 in the second frame and ran away from the Knights in the second half to score a 73-40 victory at LaMont Close Gymnasium.
“I think the key for us is confidence,” Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz said. “We have the skill set to do it. I don’t know if they don’t believe in themselves or what it is, but once they finally start having that confidence and it starts collecting, watch out.”
The Knights held a 10-8 lead in a slow-paced first quarter behind Sam Howard, who netted eight of his team-high 13 points in the first eight minutes of play.
But Harmony came out of the gate hot in the second quarter, going on an 11-2 run that was punctuated by Cohlton Fry’s 3-pointer that made it 19-12 and caused a timeout by Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom.
Howard hit a bucket out of the timeout to make it 19-14, but the Owls finished out the half outscoring the Knights 11-6.
“We didn’t hit any of our shots at the beginning of the second quarter and we started to turn the ball over,” Rydbom said. “We can’t have turnovers. Harmony always plays physical and they have an aggressive style of defense. We told the kids that they needed to be ready for that. Harmony jumped passing lanes and got some easy layups. They took the momentum away.”
Jack Bracken scored 10 of his game-high 20 in the quarter and made a big play that was key in turning the tide toward the Owls.
Bracken blocked a 3-point attempt by Mo Valley, grabbed the loose ball and took it to the hoop for an uncontested layup that sparked the Owls to the 10-point halftime lead.
“I think that took the wind out of our sails a little bit,” Rydbom said. “When something like that happens and it’s a big play, especially by one of their key players, it energizes them and takes it away from us.”
In addition to Harmony seizing the momentum with its play, the game was also affected by an injury as Mo Valley starting point guard Michael Kitko went down midway through the second and did not return to the game.
Harmony came out of the half on a 8-0 run as it upped the tempo and used several early Knight turnovers to score easy transition buckets.
“That’s something we want to do every game,” Kurtz said of the uptempo offense. “I’d like to start the game off that way. We love to run. That’s our game .. to push the ball. We have the athletes to do it. I just wish we could find a way to do it for four quarters because we tend to be good at it.”
Trailing 38-20 just moments into the third quarter, Mo Valley did what it could to keep the Owls in its sights and was able to keep the deficit at 18 at quarter’s end, 50-32.
“Turnovers were a problem again in the third,” Rydbom said. “But not having Michael Kitko was tough. He does so many things so well. For him to be out the last four or five minutes of the second quarter and the entire second half really changed a lot of things.
“Our guys lookup to him. They look to him to be the floor general and a leader. So not having him just took the wind out of our sails again.”
Bracken netted six in the third for the Owls, while teammate Curtis Boring scored nine.
Mo Valley got 3-pointers from Kadin Hansel and James Hummel late in the frame.
Harmony outscored the Knights 23-8 in the fourth, invoking the mercy rule late in the stanza and pulling away for the 23-point victory.
In addition to Bracken’s 20, Harmony had three more players in double figures as Fry (17), Boring (13) and Maseto (12) each hit double digits. Maseto added seven assists.
“We can have any guy score 15 or 20 for us in any game,” Kurtz said. “Anthony’s been great all year rebounding ball, assisting and scoring. He’s a great player. And Jack had a tremendous year last year and is just continuing into this season. We just have so many guys that are lethal with the ball, and it’s great to have.”
Howard (13) and Hummel (11) led the Knights in scoring.
Mo Valley’s Chase Shoemaker led all players with 11 rebounds.
Bracken and Foster Rowles pulled down eight boards apiece for Harmony, which also got six each from Boring and Lucas Tarnow.
Harmony improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Mo Valley dipped to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the MVL.
Both teams return to action Friday.
The Owls host Glendale, while the Knights visit Mount Union.
Harmony—73
Bracken 9 2-3 20, Tarnow 4 1-5 9, Fry 6 4-8 17, Maseto 5 2-3 12, Boring 5 1-2 13, Rowles 0 2-2 2, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Eli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 12-23 73.
Moshannon Valley—40
Kitko 0 0-0 0, Webb 0 0-0 0, Hansel 2 0-1 6, Shoemaker 3 1-7 7, Howard 4 5-6 13, Hummel 4 2-3 11, Beish 0 1-2 1, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-19 40.
Three-pointers: Fry, Boring; Hansel 2, Hummel.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 8 22 20 23—73
Mo Valley 10 10 12 8—40