WESTOVER — Aside from a 7-point halftime advantage for Harmony during Tuesday’s District 6 Class semifinal against Bishop Carroll, nearly all of the game was played with one team or the other within a possession or two of the lead.
The lead changed several times in the second half, but it was Carroll’s Luke Repko who drilled a 3-pointer with about 90 seconds left to give the visitors a 1-point advantage and the Huskies held on for a 39-36 win in front of a packed Terry L. Kruise Memorial Gymnasium.
Repko led the Huskies, who had no players in double digits, with nine points.
“The ball just bounced their way this time,” Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz said. “There was about a minute thirty left in the game and (Repko) came down and hit a big 3. If that shot doesn’t go in, I think we’re heading to the championship game.
“But this school and the guys on our roster deserve respect after this one. I heard a lot about Bishop this and Bishop that, but if that one shot doesn’t go in, it’s Harmony moving on to the championship game.”
The third-seeded Huskies led 9-7 after one as both teams exhibited some early-game jitters. Bishop Carroll hit on just 4-of-15 from the floor and turned it over four times, while second-seeded Harmony connected on just 2-of-12 shots and committed eight turnovers.
Carroll led 14-13 in the second when Cohlton Fry nailed a 3-pointer before stealing the ball on the ensuing Husky possession and going the length of the court to lay it in and give the hosts an 18-14 advantage.
Moments later, Anthony Maseto grabbed a long rebound off a missed Carroll 3 and started a fast break, finishing at the rim and getting fouled. He made his free throw and sent the owls to the locker room ahead 21-14.
Maseto grabbed 10 rebounds in the first half, helping Harmony to a 24-13 advantage on the boards at the break.
The lead likely could have been larger, but Bishop Carroll had nine blocked shots in the first half, led by Thomas Heinrich, who swatted four.
“They had a couple blocks at the rim,” Kurtz said. “But I didn’t want them to stop. I wanted them to keep going to the rim and try to get to the free throw line. But we weren’t able to do that.”
Bishop Carroll opened the second half on a 6-0 run to get right back in the game as it gave Harmony some early fits with the press.
“We had no problem beating their zone press (in the first half),”Kurtz said. “But in the third quarter they came out in what looked like a full-court man and it got us to speed up our play. We threw the ball away at times. I tried telling them if there’s one guy on us we’re fine and whenever they come and trap we find our open guy.
“So they were able to score six early ones. I’d like to have that back, but that’s not how it works.”
Johnny Golden game Carroll its first lead since early in the second quarter when he got an offensive board and putback to make it 22-21.
The teams traded buckets the rest of the frame with the Huskies taking a 26-25 advantage to the fourth. Harmony’s advantage on the boards also seemed to evaporate in the third as Carroll had an 11-6 advantage in the glass in the frame.
“I think them speeding the game up like they did led to quick shots by us and we weren’t getting any offensive rebounds,” Kurtz said. “It was a great adjustment by them in the second half. Hats off to their coach.”
The Huskies upped the score to 30-25 but Curtis Boring connected on his fourth trey of the game to cut the deficit to two points. Boring led Harmony with 14 points and added six rebounds.
The game continued to go back and forth until Repko hit his game-winning 3. Heinrich added a bucket after a Harmony turnover to put the visitors up three points, with 34 seconds left.
Unfortunately for the Owls, they only had four fouls at that point and had to chase Bishop Carroll around to try to get them to the line.
They never got the seventh foul, but Carroll turned it over with 5.2 seconds left. But Boring’s desperation 3 at the buzzer didn’t fall and the Owls were bumped into the consolation bracket.
“That’s playoff basketball. You can’t get mad,” Kurtz said. “They called a great game both ways. I preach to my guys to get to the line, but whenever that doesn’t happen, it takes a little bit of our game away. But it was great officiating, a great game back-and-forth.
“It’s disappointing. We still have the consolation game and hopefully we can head on to states. But we wanted District 6. I feel bad for our lone starting senior Curtis. It was a great run for him. But we have a great core of young guys that are going to be more hungry next year.”
Fry scored nine points and had three assists and two steals. Jack Bracken netted six points, five boards and three assists. Maseto hauled in 12 rebounds and Lucas Tarnow pulled down 10.
Harmony slipped to 19-3 with the loss. The Owls host Conemaugh Valley Friday with a trip to PIAAs on the line.
Bishop Carroll moves on to play top-seeded Williamsburg Friday in the championship game at Mount Aloysius.
Bishop Carroll—39
Dumm 2 0-0 4, Amigh 1 0-0 2, Heinrich 4 0-0 8, Myers 1 0-0 2, Repko 4 0-0 9, Yoyda 2 0-0 6, Ti. Golden 1 0-0 2, Jo. Golden 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 0-0 39
Harmony—36
Fry 4 0-0 9, Maseto 1 1-1 3, Bracken 2 2-2 6, Tarnow 2 0-0 4, Boring 5 0-1 14. Totals: 14 3-4 36.
Three-pointers: Yoyda 2, Repko; Boring 4, Fry.
Score by Quarters
Bishop Carroll 9 5 12 13—39
Harmony 7 14 4 11—36