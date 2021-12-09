WESTOVER — After finishing 5-6 last season and making an appearance in the District 6 playoffs, the Harmony boys basketball team returns a solid core.
Back are senior Curtis Boring, juniors Anthony Maseto, Lucas Tarnow and Cohlton Fry, as well as sophomores Jack Bracken and Foster Rowles.
“I’m expecting a lot from this group of letterwinners,” said Owls head coach Dylan Kurtz. “I’m not just saying this because they are letterwinners, but because this group of kids are hungry and have been putting in the work since the summer.
“For most of our letterwinners last year was their first year of varsity time, so now having a little experience I believe this group will come into the season having more confidence.”
The Owls will have to fill the holes left by Isaac Elias and Zach Fry, but Kurtz thinks they are up to the challenge.
“Isaac and Zach were a big loss for sure,” Kurtz said. “With that being said, I believe we have a couple guys who can and will step up this year.
“Losing Isaac means we lost a very good defender and on court leader just by giving 110% each play. I feel Colton Fry will be able to step into that role nicely. I believe Colt will be able to give us a very good defense presence.
“As far as Zach Fry we lost a starting big man. Im looking forward to seeing Lucas Tarnow and Foster Rowles to really step up this year and filling in that spot.”
Harmony has just 11 players on its roster, spreading them a little thin. The Owls did bring up two freshmen to help out with numbers.
Last season, freshman Jack Bracken had a big year, and Kurtz is hoping this year’s freshmen will also make an impact.
“I still believe we aren’t the deepest team this year, but we defiantly are deeper than last year and that’s great,” he said. “Jack had an incredible freshman season, and I feel he will carry that into his second year. As we go through the season we will see the impact the freshman will have this year.”
Kurtz said he has seen a lot of positives to the group so far.
“The main positive is how hungry and dedicated they are,” he said. Another positive is how many threats we have. Not having to rely on one guy to go out and give us 15-20 each night is nice. We have multiple guys who are capable on giving us those numbers on any night.”
Kurtz said the team is still working on playing as a unit this season.
“We have a lot of talent, but putting it together and playing as one is something we have been working on,” Kurtz said. “Another thing is our defense. We have guys who can score the ball but we are working on creating more opportunities on offense by getting turnovers on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Owls goals this season are to be better than last year. But Kurtz says they have even higher expectations they want to reach.
Kurtz will be assisted once again by Jeremy Bracken.
“I couldn’t ask for a better assistant,” he said. “This being only my second year as head coach, I still have a lot to learn and he’s been helping me along the way.”
Harmony opens the season on Friday, playing Claysburg-Kimmel in the opening round of the Northern Cambria Tip-Off Tournament.
Roster
Seniors
*Curtis Boring, TJ Elli, Ethan Cornelius.
Juniors
*Cohlton Fry, *Anthony Maseto, Zach Hutton, *Lucas Tarnow.
Sophomores
*Jack Bracken, *Foster Rowles.
Freshmen
Kacey Brothers, JJ Sword.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
10—vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Northern Cambria Tip-Off Tournament, 6 p.m. 11—vs. TBA at Northern Cambria Tip-Off Tournament, TBA. 13—at Purchase Line. 17—West Branch. 22—Purchase Line. 27—vs. Penns Manor at Purchase Line Lions Club Tournament, 6 p.m. 28—vs. TBA at Purchase Line Lions Club Tournament, TBA.
Janauary
5—at Moshannon Valley. 7—Glendale. 11—at Blacklick Valley. 13—at DuBois Central Catholic. 17—at West Branch. 19—at Curwensville. 24—Northern Cambria. 26—Curwensville. 27—Johnstown Christian.
February
2—Blacklick Valley. 3—at Ferndale, 7:30 p.m. 7—at Glendale. 9—Moshannon Valley. 14—at Penns Manor. 15—Ferndale, 7 :30 p.m.
All games begin at 7:15 unless noted.