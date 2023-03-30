Weather Alert

...PATCHY ICE MAY FORM ON WET ROADS... As temperatures drop into the 20s overnight, residual moisture on roadways from earlier rain and snow may freeze into patchy icy spots. Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze first, especially if they are untreated. Roads through higher elevation areas are more likely to develop icy spots. Use extra caution if driving tonight. Potentially slick roads from icy patches can lead to accidents.