WESTOVER — After breaking the school record for wins in a season last year and making the District 6 Class A playoffs for the first time ever, the Harmony baseball team is hoping for even bigger things this season.
To do that, the Owls return seven letterwinners, all starters last season.
That includes 2022 Progressland Player of the Year Anthony Maseto, who hit .611 last season and went 4-2 on the mound with a 1.21 ERA. Maseto recently committed to Mount Aloysius to play baseball.
Also included is Progressland first team catcher Cohlton Fry, who had a .480 batting average and committed just four errors at the spot last season.
Second team Progressland selection Jack Bracken is also back, along with seniors Zach Hutton and Lucas Tarnow and sophomores, Owen Bailey and JJ Sward.
“I am really expecting a lot of leadership from my letterwinners, especially my seniors and my junior,” said Owls head coach Harvey Westover. “I feel like the younger letterwinners can help out the freshmen too.”
Westover said he has high expectations for the team this season, and he thinks the sky is the limit.
New to the team are freshmen Hunter Pearce and Stephen Perusso, both of whom started at times for the basketball team.
In fact, every single player on the baseball team played on the basketball team, no surprise given the size of the school.
“I think that the success from basketball carried into our baseball season last year and I expect more of the same this year,” Westover said. “I don’t know what ‘IT’ is, but they’ve got it. They are so determined. They just want to go out there and win.”
A lot of that will revolve around the arms of Maseto and Bracken, the team’s lone junior. The duo carried the Owls on the mound last season and will expect to do more of the same.
Bracken was 4-1 last season with a 4.25 ERA. He appeared in nine games and pitched 26 1/3 innings.
Maseto also pitched in nine games for a total of 34 2/3 innings. He struck out 67 batters and allowed just six earned runs.
Bailey, Fry, Hutton, Sward and Tarnow also threw for the team, but Tarnow threw the most of the five with 8 2/3 innings in six appearances. He was 1-0 with a 4.84 ERA.
“It will be pretty much Anthony and Jack,” Westover said. “We’ll have Lucas coming in behind them. JJ and Owen will also pitch.
“Anthony and Jack are more power pitchers, striking people out. Lucas, Owen and JJ are definitely more contact pitchers, so if we can play defense, we should be okay.”
The Owls will have to fill a big hole in the lineup left by the graduation of starting center fielder Curtis Boring. Boring hit .393 last season with 13 hits and 10 runs scored.
Tarnow will take over the duties in center, but Harmony will need to get one of the other bats up to speed to fill the gap.
Defensively, Hutton will be at first, with Bailey at second and Sward at third. Bracken and Maseto will switch off at shortstop when the other pitches.
Pearce will play left, while Perusso will start in right.
That will leave the Owls with just one bench player, a fine line the team walked last year with just 11 kids.
“They are a great group of kids,” Westover said. “They are so competitive and they just want to win. But they also really do a great job helping each other out, especially when (assistant coach) Mike Rummel and I are out on the bases.
“Anthony is especially like another coach for us. He knows everyone’s positions and where they need to be. He’s always helping them with their swing. He reminds me a lot of me when I played.”
Defensively, Westover said he has like what he has saw from the group so far.
“I don’t want to put pressure on them, but I think they can be better than last year,” he said. “We have gotten a lot better on defense and I think the biggest thing will be our batting. If we can find a bat and find a way to separate Anthony and Cohlton in the lineup, we will be good.”
Harmony opened the season with a 2-0 to Mo Valley. The Owls play at West Branch on April 3.
Roster
Seniors
Cohlton Fry, Zach Hutton, Anthony Maseto, Lucas Tarnow.
Juniors
Jack Bracken
Sophomores
Owen Bailey, Dakota Friend, JJ Sward.
Freshmen
Hunter Pearce, Stephen Perusso.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
April
3—at West Branch. 6—at Curwensville, DH, 2 p.m. 11—Cambria Heights. 14—at Blacklick Valley. 19—at Glendale. 21—Penns Manor. 24—Purchase Line. 26—Moshannon Valley.
May
1—West Branch. 3—Glendale.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.